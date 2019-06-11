The late Dr. John recorded a final album in the last days of 2018, according to a report today in Rolling Stone, and it features duets with Willie Nelson, Aaron Neville and Rickie Lee Jones.

The album — which still doesn't have a title or release date — was produced by guitarist Shane Theriot, and is a country-music-inflected series of covers, reworked songs and four new original tunes, according to Theriot.

“Towards the beginning, I don’t think Mac realized it would probably be his last record, but towards the end, I think he knew,” Theriot told Rolling Stone. Pianist David Torkanowsky concurs: "“Mac understood that this was his last record. It was emotional in the studio just to hear him. It had a certain weight to it that only something that’s the last time you do it can have.”

The album will have a reworked version of Dr. John's classic "Such a Night," along with a "trippy" duet version of "I Walk on Guilded Splinters" with Rickie Lee Jones.

