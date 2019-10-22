“All This Could Be Yours” (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt) is New Orleans resident Jami Attenberg’s seventh book, and by this point, she has her writing process down to a science.

She starts off by writing two books simultaneously, until one overtakes the other and becomes her sole focus. In this case her novel, which comes out today — about the drama that ensues when the Tuchman family convenes in New Orleans after its greedy patriarch, Victor, has a heart attack — eventually won out against the ghost story she also was working on. She then takes the first six months to write a first draft, then a few more for revisions and copy edits.

But what Attenberg didn’t have a blueprint for this time around was writing her first book set in New Orleans, the city she’s called home for the past four years and says “is probably my favorite place in the world.” She says she was intimidated by writing about the city. “I did not want to screw it up — at all,” Attenberg says. “Because you know you're going to hear about it when you screw up.”

So she went about telling the story in her own way. In each chapter, the book alternates perspectives in no particular order. Often the perspectives are those of Tuchman family members, who are not native New Orleanians. But within the chapter, an omniscient narrator also lets the reader know what even minor characters are thinking, whether it’s the girl working at the drug store or another patient at the hospital where Victor is staying.

“The tertiary characters, they really just showed up very naturally and organically as I was writing the first draft,” Attenberg says. “Most of those characters are native New Orleanian characters. So when I was writing from this outsider perspective, I thought that's my safe way to write it and start writing it. Then almost immediately, these characters all showed up, and they're like, ‘Uh, do you really think you're going to tell the story without us?’ … So I just let them roll.”

In the novel, Victor and Barbra Tuchman live in the Garden District, although no one can figure out why they moved down there from Connecticut. Victor is an abusive husband who smokes and drinks heavily. Though never convicted himself, he has ties to men convicted of money laundering from his days as a real estate developer.

“He’s a bad rich man who is bad in all the bad rich man ways,” Attenberg says. “I'm less interested in who he was and more interested in the impact on the family members. I think that's why I put him in the coma. I sort of have had it with bad rich men.”

His daughter Alex, a bold lawyer co-parenting her daughter Sadie with her unfaithful ex-husband, is determined to discover the truth about his crimes, but Barbra remains tight-lipped. Then there’s Gary, Alex’s brother, who is working in Los Angeles and doesn’t seem to be in a hurry to get back to his home in New Orleans (or his wife and daughter) despite the news of his father’s heart attack.

From the statueless Lee Circle to the Camp Street museums to the Carousel Lounge at Hotel Monteleone, “All This Could Be Yours” is teeming with New Orleans locales, which could be why Attenberg calls it “a love letter to the city.” While writing it, she spent time driving around Louisiana and Mississippi, getting to know the region better and visiting places the characters would have visited. Naturally, she had to try out many New Orleans’ fried chicken places to decide which to mention in the book, ultimately landing on McHardy’s Chicken & Fixin’. (All in the name of research, of course.)

Attenberg has been visiting the city since 1995, but really fell in love with it during a three-month stay in Mid-City in 2012. Struggling with her writing career at the time, she was drawn to the city’s vibrant artistic community. “There's just an incredible heartbeat and drive to people making things down here, whether it's music or food or visual art or whatever it is,” Attenberg says, “and the city invites people to make those things.”

She knows what to expect with the release of her book. It will get reviewed and discussed online, in print and in book clubs. It will be part of a broader conversation that will be out of Attenberg's hands. She predicts it will be about a year or so before she feels like she “owns” her work again.

“Sometimes it's interesting, sometimes it's frustrating, sometimes it's inspiring, sometimes it's rewarding, sometimes it's a bummer,” she says. “You have no control over it, so it's all of those feelings. … It's better to bring joy to people or create something that makes them feel something. Even if sometimes it makes people feel sad, that's okay, too. ... Ideally, it would be that it would make people feel less alone.”

Attenberg will have a joint book launch on Tuesday, Nov. 5 at Hotel Peter and Paul with her friend and native New Orleanian Margaret Wilkerson Sexton, whose book, “The Revisioners,” comes out that day. The event begins at 6 p.m., and both authors will discuss what it’s like to write about the city.