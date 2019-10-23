"Dear Evan Hansen," the Tony Award-winning musical that is one of the linchpins of the 2019-2020 Broadway Across America series at the Saenger Theater, will be staged at the Mahalia Jackson Theater in Armstrong Park instead, the Saenger announced today.
"Due to the ongoing situation at the Hard Rock Hotel on Canal St., for our patrons’ safety, we are moving all performances of Dear Evan Hansen to the Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing Arts," Saenger management said in a statement, adding that ticketholders should check their email for new seating assignments. The date and time of each performance will stay the same.
Two other shows, "Peppa Pig Live" and "We Will Rock You," originally set for the Saenger, also have moved to the Mahalia Jackson Theater.
As of now, the Nov. 13 concert by Elvis Costello and the Imposters still is set to be performed at the Saenger.
This follows the cancellation of the tour of "Wicked," which suspended all performances at the Saenger from Oct. 12-20 due to safety concerns.