New Orleans residents recommended sites in the city to be included in the future Louisiana Civil Rights Trail including a historic theater, hospital, park and schools at a public meeting hosted by the Office of Tourism today.

Around 30 tourism officials, city officials and residents attended the meeting at the Ashe Cultural Arts Center, and retired news anchor Norman Robinson led the discussion.

Rev. Raynard Casimier, a pastor at the Love Outreach Christian Church, suggested his church on Opelousas Street, the site of the former Folly Theatre, as a trail site. The theater opened in 1915, and during segregation, black patrons were forced to sit on the balcony, which they had to access through a staircase outside the building.

He said he’s heard stories from people who visited the theater during that time period, and that the history there is “loaded.” At a middle school graduation at the church, Casimier noticed a man crying in the lobby, he said.

“I said, 'Are you okay?' Casimier said. “'Yes,' he said, 'but I'm just reminiscing. This is the very first time that I've been able to put my feet on this level, on the bottom floor.’ He was literally crying, sobbing like a baby. So the history is very relevant.”

State Rep. Royce Duplessis, D-New Orleans, advocated for the inclusion and revitalization of A.P. Tureaud Civil Rights Memorial Park, which he said had “evolved into disrepair.” The park was dedicated in 1997 to Tureaud, a Louisiana civil rights lawyer who was instrumental in desegregating schools in the state.

Others suggested St. Augustine High School, a school that opened for young black men in 1951, and has seen many academic and athletic successes in the decades since.

Another resident named Flint-Goodridge Hospital, a facility once owned by Dillard University that used to be the hub of healthcare for black people in the city, as a potential site on the trail. The hospital was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1989 and now houses Flint Goodridge Apartments.

Sharon Calcote, byways director at the Louisiana Office of Tourism, said that site nominations will be accepted by phone and online until Dec. 6, but that she expects the research, interview and decision process to extend past that deadline. She said the office is planning on waiting to collect and review all feedback before it decides what form the trail will take, both in terms of physical and online components.

Working in tandem with trail efforts is the ongoing effort to open a civil rights museum in New Orleans. Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser said that around $700,000 has been secured to build the museum, which would mark the first civil rights museum in the state. Activists have long awaited the funding needed to make the museum a reality, after the Louisiana Legislature approved the concept back in 1999.

“We have an open-ended insight because we don't want to rush (the trail),” Calcote said. “What we have found out through these meetings is that this is a very complicated, it is a very multi-layered and it is a very emotional topic. The worst thing we can do in the world is rush off and try to develop something quickly, without a well vetting.”