Gov. John Bel Edwards and his GOP challengers — U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham and businessman Eddie Rispone — will face off in the first televised debate of the 2019 gubernatorial race Sept. 19 at 7 p.m.
The hourlong debate will air in New Orleans on WGNO-TV and be simulcast on WRNO-FM. It's the first of three planned televised debates.
Nexstar Media is hosting the debate, which will be held at Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge. Moderators will be Chad Sabadie, Jacque Jovic and Fred Childers, all state television journalists. None of the moderators are from New Orleans stations.
Questions for the debate may be submitted by the public; email Joe Spadea at jspadea@brproud.com.
The primary will be held Oct. 12, with a runoff election (if necessary) Nov. 19.