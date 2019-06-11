More than 50 New Orleans chefs and bartenders will host an afternoon "boozy bake sale" Saturday, June 22 to benefit reproductive rights organizations following the close of a legislative session in which state lawmakers passed several restrictive anti-abortion measures.

The fundraiser — named “Just Cause: A Boozy Bake Sale for Reproductive Rights” — will take place at The Magazine Merchant House (1150 Magazine St.) from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. with all proceeds benefitting Planned Parenthood Gulf Coast and the New Orleans Abortion Fund.

Chefs from Bacchanal, Willa Jean, Compere Lapin, Coquette, Gracious Bakery, Molly's Rise and Shine and more will attend. Organizers include Mason Hereford and Lauren Agudo of Turkey and the Wolf and Molly’s Rise and Shine and Gracious Bakery's Megan Forman. Mandi Bordelon is the event coordinator.

The following Sunday, June 23, many of the same chefs will team up again to put on Primal Fest, a food festival at Bacchanal Wine (600 Poland Ave.) with proceeds going to Planned Parenthood Gulf Coast.

Tickets are $40 and includes food and wine from the likes of Turkey and the Wolf, Marjie’s Grill, La Boca and Coutelier.

The festival, which begins at 6 p.m., will kick off this year’s summer edition of Bacchanal’s Primal Night event series.