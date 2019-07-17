On Wednesdays, New Orleans residents (and up to four guests of their choosing) get into select Audubon attractions for free. Just be sure to provide proof of residency to get you and your posse in the door.

Audubon opens its facilities free of charge to Orleans Parish residents on a rotating basis through 2019 for “Orleans Parish Appreciation Days.”

Those looking to beat the summer heat may opt for free admission to the Audubon Aquarium of the Americas the first Wednesday of each month or to the Audubon Butterfly Garden and Insectarium the following Wednesday.

If the new attractions at the Audubon Zoo are calling your name, then mark your calendar for the third Wednesday of the month. Free admission to the Planetarium at Audubon Louisiana Nature Center will be offered the final Wednesday of each month, when a showing will be held of The Universe in Our Backyard at 2:30 p.m.

And that’s in addition to museums throughout the city offering free admission and discounts to select visitors, as compiled in our Cool Summer issue, as seen in the list we compiled earlier this summer.

See a full schedule below: