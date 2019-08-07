Mayor LaToya Cantrell tonight will kick off the first of seven community meetings across the city "to engage the public in discussions regarding the future of affordable housing in the City of New Orleans."

Tonight's meeting will be in the Lower Ninth Ward in City Council District E at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. High School (5300 N. Rocheblave St.)

Attending all the meetings with Cantrell will be Ellen Lee, Director of Community and Economic Development; Marjorianna Willman, Director of Housing Policy and Community Development; Nicole Heyman, Deputy Director of Community Assets and Investment; and Alex Wiggins, CEO of the New Orleans Regional Transit Authority.

The rest of the meetings are as follows:

Aug. 21 (District E, New Orleans East): Greater St. Stephen's Church (5600 Read Blvd.)

Aug. 29 (District D): St. Mary of the Angels Catholic Church (3501 N. Miro St.)

Sept. 4 (District C, West Bank): Landry-Walker High School (1200 L.B. Landry Ave.)

Sept. 19 (District C, East Bank): Stallings St. Claude Recreational Center (4300 St. Claude Ave.)

Sept. 25 (District B): Ashe Powerhouse Theater (1731 Baronne St.)

Oct. 3 (District A): Paul L. Dunbar Elementary School (3201 Live Oak St.)

All meetings begin at 6 p.m.