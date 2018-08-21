U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy introduced a Senate resolution today defending the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency (ICE) and calling for, among other things, the resignation of Ted Wheeler, mayor of Portland, Oregon.

Portland was the site of a long-running protest, "Occupy ICE PDX," outside its ICE offices in June, and Wheeler refused to let Portland police officers intervene in the standoff. On Aug. 20, Trump slammed Wheeler in a speech commending ICE, and today Cassidy introduced the resolution, which not only called for Wheeler to step aside, but also criticized New York City mayoral candidate Cynthia Nixon and New York Congressional candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, both Democrats who have suggested ICE should be disbanded.

Trump formally embraces ICE WASHINGTON – President Trump held a White House event Monday to salute the officers of the U.S. Immigration and Customers Enforcement (ICE) and the Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

“A politician deciding who gets help in an emergency based on politics is the kind of thing that happens in banana republics — not a democracy that ensures equal protection under the law," Cassidy said in a statement.

Cassidy's resolution concludes:

Resolved, That the Senate—

(1) expresses solidarity with the men and women of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement who bring human traffickers, drug traffickers, gang members, and violent criminals to justice;

(2) condemns the doxxing and targeted harassment of all officers and employees of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the violent threats they continue to endure from leftwing activists; and

(3) calls on the Mayor of Portland, Oregon, Ted Wheeler, to immediately resign so that a leader committed to protecting all law-abiding citizens and public servants from harm can assume the duties of Mayor of Portland.

Wheeler's staff told The Oregonian he would have no response.

The resolution went over about as well as you might expect in left-leaning Portland. A commenter at the Portland Mercury wrote, "Yeah because Louisiana has no problems of its own that need attending to, right?," while a Willamette Week commenter was more blunt: "Who gives a shit what some fucking moron from a shit state like that has to say?"

Cassidy was praised in some corners of the internet, but it may be a win-win for him and Wheeler, suggested Mark Wiener, a Portland political consultant.

“Being targeted by Donald Trump and a right-wing Senator from Louisiana certainly isn’t going to hurt Ted in his political life in Portland, Oregon,” Wiener told Oregon Public Broadcasting.