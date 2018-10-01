NEW APP PROVIDES WALKING TOUR OF NEW ORLEANS SLAVE TRADE LOCATIONS
An app-based walking tour of the French Quarter aims to shed light on New Orleans' role in the slave trade.
On Sept. 27, Mayor LaToya Cantrell and tourism officials unveiled historic markers and a preview of a mobile, app-based walking tour at the Historic New Orleans Collection on Royal Street — site of the Merieult House, home of Jean-Francois Merieult, who financed the trade of more than 750 enslaved people into North America from Africa over the course of three voyages. The building now is recognized with a bronze-and-brown marker by its front doors, facing Royal Street's busy foot traffic.
"It's more fitting now than ever that we uphold and acknowledge the history of our 300-year-old city," Cantrell said in a statement. "This initiative will allow us to honor the lives and dignity of those ancestors who were undoubtedly bought and sold here in New Orleans."
The New Orleans Slave Trade Marker Tour app was created by New York-based software company OnCell. Each site has a chapter highlighting the stories, families and figures for each marker site; there also are chapters on the sugar and cotton trades, the takeover of Native American land and the impact of the Louisiana Purchase. Each chapter also features at least one first-person testimony.
There are five marker sites: the Historic New Orleans Collection, The Cabildo, St. Louis Hotel (now the Omni Royal New Orleans Hotel), Franklin and Armfield compound (Esplanade Avenue and Royal Street), and the New Orleans Slave Depot (now the Four Winds Apartments on Baronne Street). A sixth marker is planned for the former Banks' Arcade, now the St. James Hotel.
Historian Erin M. Greenwald said the tour "takes steps to recognize the difficult history of the slave trade and recover the stories of some of the more than 130,000 men, women, and children who were carried to New Orleans against their wills to be sold in the city's slave markets."
Mark Romig, President and CEO of the 2018 NOLA Foundation President, said in a statement that the app's objective is to "tell the complete history of our city and to use this history to teach and provide a roadmap for the future."
'Sobering center' may be part of 2019 municipal budget
Instead of spending the night passed out in public or locked in jail, intoxicated people at risk of endangering themselves or others could sober up inside a short-term “sobering center,” which some city officials hope to support in the city's 2019 budget.
The center would provide nonviolent intoxicated people a bed to spend four to eight hours sobering up under the care of a team from Odyssey House, the community health organization focused on detox services and behavioral and medical health care.
When it comes to treating addiction and mental health care, “we know jail is not the right place,” New Orleans City Council Vice President Helena Moreno said at the council’s Criminal Justice Committee meeting Sept. 24. Intoxicated people occupying emergency room beds to sober up is “completely unacceptable,” Moreno said. “We can do so much better.”
The center would hold 20 beds and could serve up to 80 people a day. Police or EMS would deliver an intoxicated person to the center, where staff would perform a triage to determine their care.
People would be eligible for the treatment only if they had no warrants and if they were not facing other charges related to being taken into custody.
Odyssey House CEO Ed Carlson expects the annual cost of operation of a sobering center to be roughly $700,000, and City Hall officials are likely to find money for it in the forthcoming 2019 budget.
“I’ll put it down every time,” said Moreno, adding that the city’s tourism board and other agencies also should support the program. “It's important for tourism to have some skin in the game in this” and to “find a way for them to invest so the city doesn’t get hit with the entire burden,” she said.
Advocates argue a sobriety center also could have a significant cost savings benefit, with potentially fewer people entering the criminal justice system and hospitals.
It’s unclear whether the program would be subject to the city opening up a request for proposals or be set up through a cooperative endeavor agreement between the city and Odyssey House.
Odyssey House also is renovating the former Bohn Ford building on South Broad Street, which is expected to open in February. That facility will expand its bed capacity to more than 180 beds.
CPC’s short-term rental decision delayed; will be taken up Oct. 3
After delaying a decision to send its recommendations for the future of short-term rentals to the New Orleans City Council, the City Planning Commission (CPC) will hold a special meeting at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 3 inside the City Council Chamber. The CPC voted to defer a decision on the plans at its hours-long meeting on Sept. 25, and a decision on its recommendations are due to the council by Oct. 5. The full council ultimately will decide what the new rules will be.
In the CPC staff’s latest report issued last month, it suggests that buildings with commercial STRs — which currently are available year-round in commercially zoned areas — should be capped at 25 percent of the building, or one unit, whichever is greater. It also recommends getting rid of the current “temporary” STR license type, which allowed whole homes to be rented up to 90 days a year. The CPC staff recommends replacing that with two rental types that mandate the operator live on-site.
The “temporary” license type was “intended to be a minimally impactful short term rental type that is only utilized during major events,” the report says. Instead, “the lack of a permanent resident requirement, the generous 90-day limit, and the absence of density restrictions has led to a proliferation of temporary STR licenses.”
According to the report, temporary rentals enabled “de-facto whole-home [rentals], with no permanent resident or owner present. This can lead to quality of life issues, such as noise, loss of neighborhood character, and other impacts ... These negative impacts are exacerbated in residential areas, where most of the temporary licenses are located.”
Housing advocates also proposed that officials add an affordable housing component to STR development to offset what they say — and what the CPC's latest staff report seems to confirm — has been the removal of potential homes from housing stock for locals to support tourist housing. The Greater New Orleans Fair Housing Action Center and Greater New Orleans Housing Alliance suggested commercial STR development in certain areas should include a requirement that creates affordable housing on a one-to-one match.
Some commissioners were open to the idea. Commissioner Kyle Wedberg said he likes the idea of “the conversion of some of these existing units into affordable housing” to “[balance] out a building with affordable units and STR units.”
Aziz Ansari to ‘work out new material’ Oct. 26 at Mahalia Jackson Theater
Aziz Ansari, the standup comedian and star of TV's Parks & Recreation and Master of None, has launched what he calls a "pop-up tour" to try out new material, and he's coming to the Mahalia Jackson Theater Oct. 26.
Ansari has kept a low profile during most of 2018 since a woman, using a pseudonym, published an article accusing him of sexual misconduct on a date. Ansari acknowledged the date occurred, but said he considered their sexual relations consensual.
A review of his show "Working Out New Material," published last week in Greenwich Time, said Ansari's sold-out show found a receptive audience. Though Ansari didn't address the controversy, the website said, he did discuss "sex, relationships, internet outrage, news coverage, racism and 'self-righteous wokeness.'"
Tickets to Ansari's Mahalia Jackson show are $35-$65 and on sale now.
Childish Gambino postpones tour, but still will headline Voodoo
Things looked dicey for Donald Glover's tour schedule following a foot injury at a recent show in his current “This Is America” tour — what he says may be his last, in conjunction with a forthcoming album that also may be the final one for his versatile Childish Gambino alter ego.
A recent show in Dallas was cut short, and venue organizers for last week's show in Los Angeles announced that the show would be postponed. A statement from creative agency Wolf + Rothstein said the remainder of the tour also is postponed — but there were few details, including which dates would be affected and if new dates had been scheduled.
It's one thing to move bookings for arena tours — but Childish Gambino also was scheduled to headline both Austin City Limits and the Voodoo Music + Arts Experience in October, two festival gigs at which Childish Gambino was expected to be a big draw.
In a Sept. 26 statement from Wolf + Rothstein, Glover will move most of the remaining tour dates to December, but his appearance at this year's Austin City Limits is canceled. He's still scheduled to appear at Voodoo on Oct. 27, which "is moving forward as planned."