Canseco’s Market
5217 Elysian Fields Ave., (504) 218-8426; www.cansecos.com. See Mid-City section for restaurant description.
Catty Shack
1839 Gentilly Blvd., (504) 372-3150; www.facebook.com/cattyshacktexmex
Catty fish tacos feature fried local catfish fillets topped with cabbage, cilantro and chipotle mayonnaise. No reservations. Lunch Sat.-Sun., dinner Thu.-Tue. $
Homegrown Pizza
6325 Elysian Fields Ave., (504) 644-4762; www.homegrown.pizza
A Spicy Mike Pizza includes hot capicola, house-pickled hot peppers, mozzarella cheese, garlic, olive oil and honey. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $
Messina’s Runway Cafe
New Orleans Lakefront Airport, 6001 Stars and Stripes Blvd., (504) 241-5300; www.messinasrunwaycafe.com
Jimmy Wedell pasta includes shrimp, crabmeat and crawfish in basil cream sauce over angel hair pasta. Reservations accepted for large parties. Breakfast and lunch Tue.-Sun. $$
The Munch Factory
Joeseph M. Bartholomew Municipal Golf Course, 6514 Congress Drive; www.themunchfactory.net
See Uptown section for restaurant description.
The Original Fiorella’s Cafe
5325 Franklin Ave., (504) 309-0352; www.originalfiorellas.com
Fried chicken platters come with two sides such as salad, fries, potato salad or mashed potatoes. No reservations. Lunch and early dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Sammy’s Food Service &Deli
3000 Elysian Fields Ave., (504) 947-0675; www.sammysfood.com
A Ray Ray sandwich is fried chicken topped with ham and Swiss cheese on Leidenheimer bread. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Mon.-Sat., early dinner Fri. $
Sassafras Restaurant
2501 Leon C. Simon Blvd., (504) 288-3939; www.sassafrascreolekitchen.com
St. Roch seafood pasta features sauteed crawfish tails and Gulf shrimp over angel hair pasta with cream sauce. Reservations accepted. Lunch daily, dinner Mon. and Wed.-Sat., brunch Sun. $$
Toast
1845 Gentilly Blvd., (504) 351-3664; www.toastneworleans.com
See French Quarter section for restaurant description.
Zimmer’s Seafood
4915 St. Anthony Ave., (504) 282-7150; www.facebook.com/zimmersseafood
Marinated crab claw salad includes celery, parsley, garlic, lemon and Italian dressing. No reservations. Lunch and early dinner Tue.-Sat. $