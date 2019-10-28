District A City Council member Joseph I. “Joe” Giarrusso III says that his office fielded multiple noise complaints — as many as a year ago — during this year’s Voodoo Music & Arts Experience in New Orleans City Park.

The three-day music and arts showcase, like other major events and festivals, often draws scrutiny from neighbors concerned with sound levels, among other issues such as parking and littering.

This year's Voodoo, which attracts thousands of attendees each year, spurred phone calls numbering in the “tens,” says Giarrusso, adding that some of his correspondences included people who complained multiple days.

Sound checks — and grievances — began on Thursday night in advance of Friday evening’s Guns N’ Roses show, which also incorporated elaborate pyrotechnics.

On the Nextdoor website, New Orleanians reported hearing music as far away as Old Metairie and Bucktown. Some enjoyed it, while others clearly did not.

"Why is everybody bellyaching about Voodoo Fest music ... you folks live in New Orleans get with the flow and quit bellyaching￼￼," one person posted on Nextdoor.

"Wish I could relate but I live in Metairie and the music sounds like it’s next door ... Been in the same house 4 years and never heard it as loud as this year," another responded.

Giarrusso created the Quality of Life Committee earlier this year as something of a catch-all to encourage residents to share concerns about miscellaneous issues. He told Gambit that some residents reported feeling their houses shake from noise over the weekend; meanwhile, one Nextdoor user noted that this year was the first year his windows didn’t rattle.

It’s possible that the weather played a role in how the sound was perceived by some disgruntled locals. As Tropical Storm Olga loomed over the area, causing heavy rains and power outages, the smaller crowd sizes may have weakened the buffer that more sizable audiences can provide at outdoor concerts.

The standard “A-weighted” sound waves are measured and regulated by officials, while “C-weighted” sounds (affiliated with lower frequency and bass) are not.

Giarrusso said his office hasn’t yet discussed the issue with the city’s health department, which is responsible for measuring sound levels and monitoring potential violations while working with festival officials. The issue of noise will continue in New Orleans and potentially spark a larger conversation, says Giarrusso, in regards to “What type of noise do we want emanating from the park?”

Voodoo Music and Arts Experience officials and representatives from the Department of Health have not yet responded to inquiries from Gambit.