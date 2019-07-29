A second line memorial for Art "Poppa Funk" Neville is set for this afternoon in Treme at 5 p.m., according to WWOZ-FM, which tweeted the information today. The procession will step off from Tuba Fats Square at St. Philip and N. Robertson streets.

Second line for Art Neville today, starting at Tuba Fats Square at 5pm. Photo by Jean Dupas. pic.twitter.com/z1hSvwQCuA — WWOZ 90.7 FM (@wwoz_neworleans) July 29, 2019

Neville, who died last week at 81, co-founded the Meters and the Neville Brothers, two of New Orleans' most significant 20th-century bands.

A visitation service for Neville is scheduled for July 30 from noon to 4 p.m. at the Rhodes Funeral Home in Uptown, which also will be followed by a second line.