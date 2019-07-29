artnevilleobit.072319 1
An interview with Art Neville at his home in New Orleans, Tuesday January 22, 2013. (Photo by David Grunfeld, Nola.com |The Times-Picayune) ORG XMIT: 101319

 DAVID GRUNFELD

A second line memorial for Art "Poppa Funk" Neville is set for this afternoon in Treme at 5 p.m., according to WWOZ-FM, which tweeted the information today. The procession will step off from Tuba Fats Square at St. Philip and N. Robertson streets.

Neville, who died last week at 81, co-founded the Meters and the Neville Brothers, two of New Orleans' most significant 20th-century bands.

A visitation service for Neville is scheduled for July 30 from noon to 4 p.m. at the Rhodes Funeral Home in Uptown, which also will be followed by a second line.

