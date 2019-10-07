Francesca by Katie's

Executive chef Chad Herkender serves a Reuben with chips at Francesca by Katie's.

 PHOTO BY CHERYL GERBER

The Backyard

244 W. Harrison Ave., (504) 309-8767; www.thebackyardnola.com

A Zeus sandwich includes grilled chicken, Kalamata olives, red onion, tomatoes, lettuce and feta raita on a bun. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $

The Blue Crab Restaurant &Oyster Bar

7900 Lakeshore Drive, (504) 284-2898; www.thebluecrabnola.com

Char-grilled Louisiana oysters are topped with garlic butter, herbs and Parmesan and served with French bread. Reservations accepted for large parties. Breakfast Sat.-Sun., lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $$

Cafe Navarre

800 Navarre Ave., (504) 483-8828; www.cafenavarre.com

Capricciosa thin-crust pizza is made with a garlic butter and basil sauce and topped with mozzarella, pepperoni, prosciutto, tomatoes, mushrooms, artichoke, black olives and oregano. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily, dinner Tue.-Sat., brunch Sat.-Sun. $

Chap’s Chicken Restaurant &Catering

206 W. Harrison Ave., Suite C, (504) 371-5546; www.lovechapschicken.com

An eight-piece wing special includes a drink and a side such as fries, jambalaya or coleslaw. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $

The Creole Creamery

6260 Vicksburg St., (504) 482-2924; www.creolecreamery.com

See Uptown section for restaurant description. No reservations. Lunch Sat.-Sun., dinner daily. $

District Donuts.Sliders.Brew

527 Harrison Ave., (504) 827-1152; www.districtdonuts.com

See Uptown section for restaurant description.

El Gato Negro

300 Harrison Ave., (504) 488-0107; www.elgatonegronola.com

See French Quarter section for restaurant description.

Felix’s Restaurant &Oyster Bar

7400 Lakeshore Drive, (504) 304-4125; www.felixs.com

See French Quarter section for restaurant description.

Francesca by Katie’s

515 Harrison Ave., (504) 266-2511; www.francescadeli.com

A Legend po-boy includes cochon de lait and barbecue shrimp. No reservations. Lunch and early dinner Mon. and Wed.-Sat., brunch Sun. $$

Lakeview Brew Coffee Cafe

5606 Canal Blvd., (504) 483-7001; www.lakeviewbrew.com

Cobb salad includes grilled chicken breast, bacon, egg, avocado, tomato, cheddar, Monterey Jack and blue cheeses, apple, carrots, green onions, croutons, romaine lettuce, cabbage and a choice of dressing. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Breakfast and lunch daily, dinner Mon.-Fri. $

Lakeview Burgers and Seafood

872 Harrison Ave., (504) 289-1032; www.lakeviewburgersandseafood.com

A fried catfish plate is served with two sides such as salad, coleslaw, fries or green beans. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night Mon.-Sat. $$

Lakeview Harbor

8550 Pontchartrain Blvd., (504) 486-4887; www.lakeviewharbor.us

A cheeseburger can be topped with cheddar, pepper Jack, American, mozzarella, Swiss or blue cheese and is served with a baked potato. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat. $$

Landry’s Seafood House

8000 Lakeshore Drive, (504) 283-1010; www.landrysseafood.com

See French Quarter section for restaurant description.

Nola Beans

762 Harrison Ave., (504) 267-0783; www.nolabeans.com

A stuffed avocado salad includes chicken, tuna or egg salad with tomatoes, greens and a choice of dressing. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily, dinner Mon.-Sat. $$

Rizzuto’s Ristorante &Chop House

6262 Fleur de Lis Drive, (504) 300-1804; www.rizzutosristorante.com

The steak selection includes a 14-ounce spinalis or rib-eye cap. Reservations accepted. Lunch Fri., dinner Tue.-Sun. $$$

Russell’s Marina Grill

8555 Pontchartrain Blvd., (504) 282-9980; www.russellsmarinagrill.net

Catfish Monica is grilled catfish topped with crab Monica sauce over angel hair pasta served with vegetables. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily, dinner Fri.-Sat. $$

Sala Nola Restaurant &Bar

124 Lake Marina Ave., (504) 513-2670; www.salanola.com

Broiled Gulf fish is served with beurre blanc, grilled asparagus and new potatoes. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun., late-night Thu.-Sat., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$

The Steak Knife Restaurant &Bar

888 Harrison Ave., (504) 488-8981; www.steakkniferestaurant.com

Shrimp bordelaise features shrimp sauteed with mushrooms, garlic, butter, white wine and brandy. Reservations recommended. Dinner Tue.-Sat. $$$

Two Tony’s Restaurant

8536 Pontchartrain Blvd., (504) 282-0801; www.two-tonys.com

Grilled Gulf shrimp pasta Mediterranean features a sauce of plum tomatoes, capers, Kalamata olives, basil oil, garlic, caramelized onions and red wine. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat. $$

The Velvet Cactus

6300 Argonne Blvd., (504) 301-2083; www.thevelvetcactus.com

A Cabo quesadilla includes grilled shrimp, applewood-smoked bacon, roasted corn, mango and cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeses. No reservations. Lunch Fri.-Sun., dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$



