The Backyard
244 W. Harrison Ave., (504) 309-8767; www.thebackyardnola.com
A Zeus sandwich includes grilled chicken, Kalamata olives, red onion, tomatoes, lettuce and feta raita on a bun. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $
The Blue Crab Restaurant &Oyster Bar
7900 Lakeshore Drive, (504) 284-2898; www.thebluecrabnola.com
Char-grilled Louisiana oysters are topped with garlic butter, herbs and Parmesan and served with French bread. Reservations accepted for large parties. Breakfast Sat.-Sun., lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $$
Cafe Navarre
800 Navarre Ave., (504) 483-8828; www.cafenavarre.com
Capricciosa thin-crust pizza is made with a garlic butter and basil sauce and topped with mozzarella, pepperoni, prosciutto, tomatoes, mushrooms, artichoke, black olives and oregano. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily, dinner Tue.-Sat., brunch Sat.-Sun. $
Chap’s Chicken Restaurant &Catering
206 W. Harrison Ave., Suite C, (504) 371-5546; www.lovechapschicken.com
An eight-piece wing special includes a drink and a side such as fries, jambalaya or coleslaw. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $
The Creole Creamery
6260 Vicksburg St., (504) 482-2924; www.creolecreamery.com
See Uptown section for restaurant description. No reservations. Lunch Sat.-Sun., dinner daily. $
District Donuts.Sliders.Brew
527 Harrison Ave., (504) 827-1152; www.districtdonuts.com
See Uptown section for restaurant description.
El Gato Negro
300 Harrison Ave., (504) 488-0107; www.elgatonegronola.com
See French Quarter section for restaurant description.
Felix’s Restaurant &Oyster Bar
7400 Lakeshore Drive, (504) 304-4125; www.felixs.com
See French Quarter section for restaurant description.
Francesca by Katie’s
515 Harrison Ave., (504) 266-2511; www.francescadeli.com
A Legend po-boy includes cochon de lait and barbecue shrimp. No reservations. Lunch and early dinner Mon. and Wed.-Sat., brunch Sun. $$
Lakeview Brew Coffee Cafe
5606 Canal Blvd., (504) 483-7001; www.lakeviewbrew.com
Cobb salad includes grilled chicken breast, bacon, egg, avocado, tomato, cheddar, Monterey Jack and blue cheeses, apple, carrots, green onions, croutons, romaine lettuce, cabbage and a choice of dressing. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Breakfast and lunch daily, dinner Mon.-Fri. $
Lakeview Burgers and Seafood
872 Harrison Ave., (504) 289-1032; www.lakeviewburgersandseafood.com
A fried catfish plate is served with two sides such as salad, coleslaw, fries or green beans. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night Mon.-Sat. $$
Lakeview Harbor
8550 Pontchartrain Blvd., (504) 486-4887; www.lakeviewharbor.us
A cheeseburger can be topped with cheddar, pepper Jack, American, mozzarella, Swiss or blue cheese and is served with a baked potato. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat. $$
Landry’s Seafood House
8000 Lakeshore Drive, (504) 283-1010; www.landrysseafood.com
See French Quarter section for restaurant description.
Nola Beans
762 Harrison Ave., (504) 267-0783; www.nolabeans.com
A stuffed avocado salad includes chicken, tuna or egg salad with tomatoes, greens and a choice of dressing. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily, dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Rizzuto’s Ristorante &Chop House
6262 Fleur de Lis Drive, (504) 300-1804; www.rizzutosristorante.com
The steak selection includes a 14-ounce spinalis or rib-eye cap. Reservations accepted. Lunch Fri., dinner Tue.-Sun. $$$
Russell’s Marina Grill
8555 Pontchartrain Blvd., (504) 282-9980; www.russellsmarinagrill.net
Catfish Monica is grilled catfish topped with crab Monica sauce over angel hair pasta served with vegetables. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily, dinner Fri.-Sat. $$
Sala Nola Restaurant &Bar
124 Lake Marina Ave., (504) 513-2670; www.salanola.com
Broiled Gulf fish is served with beurre blanc, grilled asparagus and new potatoes. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun., late-night Thu.-Sat., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$
The Steak Knife Restaurant &Bar
888 Harrison Ave., (504) 488-8981; www.steakkniferestaurant.com
Shrimp bordelaise features shrimp sauteed with mushrooms, garlic, butter, white wine and brandy. Reservations recommended. Dinner Tue.-Sat. $$$
Two Tony’s Restaurant
8536 Pontchartrain Blvd., (504) 282-0801; www.two-tonys.com
Grilled Gulf shrimp pasta Mediterranean features a sauce of plum tomatoes, capers, Kalamata olives, basil oil, garlic, caramelized onions and red wine. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat. $$
The Velvet Cactus
6300 Argonne Blvd., (504) 301-2083; www.thevelvetcactus.com
A Cabo quesadilla includes grilled shrimp, applewood-smoked bacon, roasted corn, mango and cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeses. No reservations. Lunch Fri.-Sun., dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$