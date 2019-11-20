Devin Espadron, the founder and CEO of New Orleans’ Element Beverage Co. and a musician, was shot to death Tuesday night. He was 21.

New Orleans police responded Tuesday to a shooting in the 6300 block of Perrier Street, near Audubon Park, around 11:16 p.m. They found an adult man on the sidewalk, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene by EMS, NOPD said.

Family members identified the victim as Espadron, WDSU confirmed Wednesday morning.

Espadron was one of Gambit’s 2018 class of 40 Under 40 honorees, recognized alongside his friend and business partner Danion Green for their venture, Element Beverage Co., which the two started while they were still in high school at St. Augustine in 2015. Green is the company’s chief operating officer.

Espadron had been reworking his grandmother’s lemonade recipe in the hopes of selling it, when Green introduced him to another drink derived from pineapple juice. After combining their concoctions, the two began selling the drink to New Orleans restaurants.

Element became known for its signature pineapple lemonade, made with all-natural ingredients and pure cane sugar. And the drink can be found at Canseco’s Markets as well as restaurants such as Manchu Food Store and Chinese Kitchen.

“I want to be the first African-American nonalcoholic partner with Coca-Cola,” Espadron told Gambit last year. He was inspired by entrepreneurs like Steve Jobs and Jay-Z and made frequent trips to St. Augustine to motivate students about goal-setting.

Espadron was also a talented musician, recording under the name CHANNEL DEV. He released an eight-track hip-hop album, “Rare Vibes Volume 2,” in February, followed up by the single “Ambition” in July.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will determine an official cause of death upon completion of an autopsy, police said.