Abita Brewing Company & Tap Room
166 Barbee Road, Covington, (985) 893-3143; www.abita.com
Brewery
Sudsy options Turbodog, Andygator, Purple Haze and more. Trivia night is every other Thursday. Food trucks are available on most weekends, and outdoor seating available. Open daily. No food.
Columbia Street Tap Room and Grill
434 N. Columbia St., Covington, (985) 898-0899; www.columbiastreettaproom.com
Beer pub
The neighborhood pub has 30 beers on tap and 60 in bottles. The focus is on regional craft beer but there also are wines by the glass and a full-service bar. There’s live music most Wednesday, Friday and Saturday nights and trivia on Tuesday. Open Mon.-Sat. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 3 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Mon.-Thurs., 11 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Friday.
Pontchartrain Vineyards
81250 Highway 1082, Bush, (985) 892-9742; www.pontchartrainvineyards.com
Wine bar
This is the home of Jazz’n the Vines, the spring and fall outdoor concert series featuring live music, Pontchartrain Vineyards-made wine and local food vendors. The spot also is known for wines like the Roux St. Louis and The Port of New Orleans, a port-style wine. Open Thur.-Sun. Food available.
Seiler Bar
434 N. Columbia St., Covington, (985) 898-3424; www.facebook.com/seilerbar
Craft cocktails
Connected to Columbia Street Tap Room, Seiler Bar focuses on craft cocktails, martinis and wine in a French Quarter-inspired setting. The kitchen serves classic New Orleans-style dishes. Open Wed.-Sat. Happy hour 4 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Wed.-Fri.
Southside Cafe
3154 Pontchartrain Drive, Slidell, (985) 643-6133; www.southsidecafe.net
Restaurant bar
The Louisiana-themed neighborhood restaurant offers steak, seafood, po-boys, salads, sandwiches, beer and outdoor seating. The Bushwacker is a popular cocktail. Open daily. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Mon.-Tue. and Fri., 3 p.m.-closing Wed., all day Sun.
Gambit's Big Bar Guide 2019: Taprooms, cocktails and wine on the NORTHSHORE
Email Jake Clapp at jclapp@gambitweekly.com