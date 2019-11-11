Group of happy friends drinking and toasting beer at brewery bar restaurant - Friendship concept with young people having fun together at cool vintage pub - Focus on middle pint glass - High iso image
  • Abita Brewing Company & Tap Room
    166 Barbee Road, Covington, (985) 893-3143; www.abita.com
    Brewery
    Sudsy options Turbodog, Andygator, Purple Haze and more. Trivia night is every other Thursday. Food trucks are available on most weekends, and outdoor seating available. Open daily. No food.

    Columbia Street Tap Room and Grill
    434 N. Columbia St., Covington, (985) 898-0899; www.columbiastreettaproom.com
    Beer pub
    The neighborhood pub has 30 beers on tap and 60 in bottles. The focus is on regional craft beer but there also are wines by the glass and a full-service bar. There’s live music most Wednesday, Friday and Saturday nights and trivia on Tuesday. Open Mon.-Sat. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 3 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Mon.-Thurs., 11 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Friday.

    Pontchartrain Vineyards
    81250 Highway 1082, Bush, (985) 892-9742; www.pontchartrainvineyards.com
    Wine bar
    This is the home of Jazz’n the Vines, the spring and fall outdoor concert series featuring live music, Pontchartrain Vineyards-made wine and local food vendors. The spot also is known for wines like the Roux St. Louis and The Port of New Orleans, a port-style wine. Open Thur.-Sun. Food available.

    Seiler Bar
    434 N. Columbia St., Covington, (985) 898-3424; www.facebook.com/seilerbar
    Craft cocktails
    Connected to Columbia Street Tap Room, Seiler Bar focuses on craft cocktails, martinis and wine in a French Quarter-inspired setting. The kitchen serves classic New Orleans-style dishes. Open Wed.-Sat. Happy hour 4 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Wed.-Fri.

    Southside Cafe
    3154 Pontchartrain Drive, Slidell, (985) 643-6133; www.southsidecafe.net
    Restaurant bar
    The Louisiana-themed neighborhood restaurant offers steak, seafood, po-boys, salads, sandwiches, beer and outdoor seating. The Bushwacker is a popular cocktail. Open daily. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Mon.-Tue. and Fri., 3 p.m.-closing Wed., all day Sun.

