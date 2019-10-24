The Orleans Public Defenders Office (OPD) will host its fourth annual “Second Line for Equal Justice” Saturday, Nov. 2 — repeating its call for millions in increased funding to its office.

The second line will start at Orleans Parish Criminal District Court at noon and end at Kermit's Treme Mother-In-Law Lounge at 4 p.m. The Original Big 7 Social Aid and Pleasure Club and Big 6 Brass Band will participate.

Public defenders represent people who cannot afford a private lawyer and handle 85% of cases going through the city’s criminal justice system. Their office receives about $1.8 million a year from the city, while the District Attorney’s Office received $6.6 million in 2019.

Chief District Defender Derwyn Bunton has long made the case that OPD should get 85% of the funding the DA’s office gets. The DA’s Office has noted its agency has several additional responsibilities, such as handling appeals cases and running the city’s Juvenile Court.

In May, OPD announced it would halt hiring any new employees and stop hiring private attorneys for cases where the OPD otherwise would have to represent individuals. The announcement followed news of a projected $1.1 million shortfall in revenue from court fines and fees and the state Public Defender Board.

Ahead of the second line, OPD created an online petition calling on Mayor LaToya Cantrell and the New Orleans City Council to “Create Equity in New Orleans' Criminal Legal System.” The petition so far has accrued more than 500 digital signatures of its goal of 1,000.

