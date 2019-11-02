The Saenger Theater has moved more shows to the Mahalia Jackson Theater due to ongoing work at the site of the Hard Rock Hotel collapse.

Elvis Costello and the Imposters' "Just Trust" concert, set for Nov. 13, now will stop at the Mahalia instead of the Saenger. "Tigerama," a performance by LSU's Department of Bands, also will move to the Mahalia for a Nov. 14 performance. "The Elf on the Shelf"'s Nov. 19 performance will now be at the Mahalia as well.

"MJ Live," a tribute to the music of Michael Jackson, has been canceled. Tickets purchased through Ticketmaster by phone and internet will automatically be refunded. Tickets purchased at the Saenger Theatre box office will need to be refunded at the Mahalia Jackson Theater box office.

It's the latest in a series of venue moves since the collapse of the Hard Rock Hotel construction site at the corner of Canal and N. Rampart streets Oct. 12, which killed three workers and injured many more. A controlled demolition of two cranes Oct. 20 left a large piece of one crane impaled on N. Rampart Street. Work at the site, across the street from the Saenger Theater, is ongoing.

The touring production of "Dear Evan Hansen," which was set to play at the Saenger Nov. 5-10, already had been moved to the Mahalia Jackson Theater.

