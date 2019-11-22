Representatives from New Orleans women’s advocacy group Lift Louisiana were on Tulane University’s campus Friday, encouraging passersby to submit their receipts for tampons, pads and other feminine hygiene products to the state Department of Revenue as a way of protesting the fact that the the state of Louisiana charges sales tax on such items.

Now New Orleans legislators have announced they plan to take action, too. Representative-elect Aimee Adatto Freeman, who on Nov. 16 won the House District 98 seat vacated by Rep. Neil Abramson, said in a press release that “one of her first official orders of business” when she takes office next year will be to introduce a bill that would allow local governments to pass tax exemptions on feminine hygiene products and diapers.

New Orleans City Council President Helena Moreno said she plans to file a resolution, a symbolic measure, in support of Freeman’s future bill at the next City Council meeting on Dec. 5. In a statement, Moreno said if Freeman’s bill is signed into law, she will author an ordinance to end local taxes on the products.

"Many women in our city and across our state have to make tough choices in order to make ends meet, and we should do everything we can to make these basic necessities accessible to everyone," Moreno said in a statement. "No mother should have to choose between buying food or diapers for their babies, and none of our girls should have to miss school because they don't have tampons or sanitary pads."

The state exempts items deemed “necessities” such as groceries, prescription medication and utilities, but neither feminine hygiene products, nor diapers, are included in that list. By default, the latter items are considered “luxury items.”

Opponents of the so-called “tampon tax” argue that if erectile dysfunction medication can be exempted from state sales tax, so should tampons and pads. Freeman called the fact that both state and local governments collect sales tax on these items and not others “unfair.”

Freeman continues the work of state Sen. JP Morrell, D-New Orleans, who was term-limited out of the state legislature this year. Earlier this year, Morrell proposed a bill that would exempt feminine hygiene products and diapers from state sales tax. The bill passed the Senate, but ultimately fell short of becoming law.