Of all the verbal slings and arrows that have been slung at President Donald Trump since his election, "goober" hasn't been on the radar — until this morning, when New Orleans Saints defensive end Cam Jordan responded to a Trump tweet with a few of his own:
Guy who won the presidential election... how about we get a statement on the “unite the right” rally 2 being held in DC this weekend... a yr after the first one in Charlottesville??? https://t.co/uPSLYkB2z5— cameron jordan (@camjordan94) August 10, 2018
Only way to say it. What a Goober. He is who I thought he was. Guy is 70+ yr old acting out in what was once the highest respected political position, as a overly insecure prepubescent child...— cameron jordan (@camjordan94) August 10, 2018
The controversy, of course, stemmed from some NFL players' habit of "taking a knee" (or, as we used to call it, kneeling) during the playing of the National Anthem in order to draw attention to racial discrimination and police brutality. (None of the Saints on the field for last night's preseason opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars did so.)
People on social media, as is their wont, had opinions. A sampling:
I am a Saints season ticket holder. I support President Trump. I may not be a ticket holder for long if this keeps up.— Lester Victor (@LesterVictor1) August 10, 2018
As a former member of the U.S.A.F. who voluntarily went into a war zone 4 times, kneeling in peaceful protest doesn't offend me or disrespect our flag.— Kevin O'Connor (@SarKevin) August 10, 2018
A conman with a long history of betrayal and racism running our country and conspiring with our enemies does.#WhoDat
Proud to be a Saints fan this morning. Please continue speaking truth to the Goober-in-chief.— Guy Endore-Kaiser (@GuyEndoreKaiser) August 10, 2018
The Goober is obamia. This president has a moral compus your 70 year old parents had. They lived through wwll, Korea war, cold war (duck and cover) ask your parents. They respect the goverment, the country, USA and the president. YOU should evaluate your moral compus.— Paul Tschiderer (@ptschide) August 10, 2018
Spoiled
I will say @camjordan94 wrecking people on Twitter is delightful. Friendly advice; don’t go at the dude who created ‘Speed Bump McGee’ just saying...— Ralph Malbrough (@SaintsForecast) August 10, 2018
I'm a vet and I do not take offense to the protests. The reason for the protests is not disrespecting the flag or the country. Until folks understand that and acknowledge the injustice in this country, they will never understand. ✊🏽✊🏽✊🏽✊🏽 #vetwithkap— B. Vital (@bvital17) August 10, 2018
Up yours from a Saints fan!!! How freakin hard is it to show respect !!! Your wrong!!!— Valerie Hicks Veron (@Valdigspeace) August 10, 2018
"Stick to sports/movies/etc." The weak AF argument that a human being can only understand, contribute intellectually, or excel at more than one aptitude is ludicrous. Contrary ideas are not only acceptable, they are necessary in all intellectual discourse. #GeauxSaints #GeauxCam— Carmichael Doan (@OrbitalCannon22) August 10, 2018
As a diehard Saints fan from New Orleans who now lives in Charlottesville, I thank you— Andrew Juge (@AndrewJuge) August 10, 2018
Why didn't you protest on your own time when it was the off-season? Attendance and viewership is down. You are helping to destroy the game most of America loves. Unite the Right has every right to protest as you do. They are not disrupting a game people have paid to see.— Kathy Masek (@ksm_kathy) August 10, 2018
over paid pos won't ever watch nfl or give one dime to this sport that goes for advertiser won't spend one dime with any of them that support the NFL— kim kenny (@Stimey12345) August 10, 2018
“When people show you who they are, believe them.” - Maya Angelou.— Bill Loehfelm (@BillLoehfelm) August 10, 2018