NO.gleasonbirthday.022318.013
Buy Now

Saints defensive end Cam Jordan poses and laughs with fans during Steve Gleason's Seventh Annual Inspire Birthday Celebration at Fulton Alley in New Orleans, Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018. Steve Gleason was surprised with this years Dave Dixon Sports Leadership Award.

 Advocate Staff photo by SOPHIA GERMER

Of all the verbal slings and arrows that have been slung at President Donald Trump since his election, "goober" hasn't been on the radar — until this morning, when New Orleans Saints defensive end Cam Jordan responded to a Trump tweet with a few of his own:

The controversy, of course, stemmed from some NFL players' habit of "taking a knee" (or, as we used to call it, kneeling) during the playing of the National Anthem in order to draw attention to racial discrimination and police brutality. (None of the Saints on the field for last night's preseason opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars did so.)

People on social media, as is their wont, had opinions. A sampling:

Tags

View comments