"A high-profile member of a now-obscure class of politician: the 'pro-life liberal.'”

That's The Washington Post's Reis Thebault, describing Gov. John Bel Edwards in a profile today.

"Edwards, elected in 2015, has championed health care expansion and a minimum raise hike in a state that voted overwhelmingly for President Trump a year later," Thebault writes. "Yet it’s his views on abortion that have thrust him and other antiabortion Democrats into the national spotlight."

Edwards has been consistent in his anti-abortion views since his days in the Louisiana legislature, up through his 2015 gubernatorial campaign and subsequent governorship. He has stated he will sign the so-called 'fetal heartbeat' bill that will be voted on — and surely passed — in the legislature on Tuesday.

Thebault also points out that the 2006 'trigger law' that would automatically ban abortion in Louisiana if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns the Roe v. Wade decision was signed into law by then-Gov. Kathleen Blanco, another anti-abortion Democrat.

Two comments on the story sum up the feelings of pro-choice Democrats, as well as the quandary they face:

"There is no place for pro-lifers in the Democratic Party. Primary them all. If that results in fewer Dem office holders in the south or the midwest, so be it."

"Perfect is the routine enemy of the good. Get rid of this "pro-life" Democrat and he'll be replaced by a "pro-life" Republican. Those are the real-world alternatives. Any Democrat who doesn't understand that is just plain stupid."