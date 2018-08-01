Among the new Louisiana laws going into effect today is the "Good Samaritan Law," which provides legal protection for those who rescue pets and children from hot cars.
The law, which was drafted and proposed by the Louisiana SPCA and introduced by state Sen. Troy Carter, D-New Orleans, declares, "There shall be no liability on the part of a person for property damage or trespass to a motor vehicle, if the damage was caused while the person was rescuing" a pet or a child.
Before a would-be Good Samaritan goes smashing windows, however, there are certain steps that must be followed: a "good-faith" attempt to locate the owner of the vehicle; a call to emergency services; a note left on the vehicle; and the willingness to wait nearby with the child or pet until help arrives.
According to noheatstroke.com, which tracks the deaths of children in hot cars, there have been 29 hot car child deaths in the U.S. so far in 2018, including one in Shreveport. Since 1997, 28 Louisiana children have died in hot cars.
For more information on the Good Samaritan Law, visit the Louisiana SPCA website.