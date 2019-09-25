As officials are predicting a potentially rough and long flu season, six libraries around New Orleans will have Walgreens pharmacists on site to administer free flu shots on select dates through Oct. 25.

Flu season typically begins in October but started two months early in the Southern Hemisphere this year. The shot takes about two weeks to protect against the flu, so The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends getting the shot early.

Adults or children 7 and older (with a guardian’s consent) are eligible for the free shot at participating libraries. Those interested should bring their ID and insurance information. Vouchers will be available on a first-come, first-served basis for those without health insurance.

Between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m., pharmacists will be administering shots at the Nix Library on Thursday, Sept. 26; Nora Navra Library on Friday, Oct. 4; Norman Mayer Library on Monday, Oct. 7; East New Orleans Regional Library on Monday, Oct. 14; Rosa F. Keller Library & Community Center on Monday, Oct. 21 and Robert E. Smith Library on Friday, Oct. 25.

Leonville Elementary School, near Lafayette, already dismissed school early yesterday to take steps to keep the virus from spreading — disinfecting the school, promoting good handwashing techniques and encouraging sick students and staff to stay home until they get better.

