21st Amendment Bar
725 Iberville St., (504) 378-7330; www.21stamendmentlalouisiane.com
Craft cocktails
This bar serves original and classic cocktails and makes guests feel like they are being transported to a speakeasy in the 1920s thanks to Prohibition-era art and photos of famous mobsters. Open daily. No food.
Acme Oyster House
724 Iberville St., (504) 522-5973; www.acmeoyster.com/french-quarter
Restaurant bar
This full-service seafood restaurant and oyster bar serves a variety of cocktails, wine, beer and other spirits. Open daily. Full restaurant menu.
Arnaud’s French 75 Bar
813 Bienville St., (504) 523-5433; www.arnaudsrestaurant.com/bars/french-75
Restaurant bar
The French 75 Bar at Arnaud’s restaurant is an elegant lounge that serves as a sophisticated escape from nearby Bourbon Street crowds. Popular drinks include the namesake French 75 along with Sazeracs and other New Orleans classics. Open daily. Bar menu available. Happy hour 3 p.m.-5:30 p.m. Mon.- Fri.
Bar R’evolution
777 Bienville St., (504) 553-2277; www.revolutionnola.com
Restaurant bar
Traditional New Orleans cocktails with a contemporary flair are the forte of the bar staff. Popular drinks include the Belvedere’s Smogory Forest and Lake Bartezek single estate vodka martinis, along with wine flights. Sunday brunch features a jazz trio. Open daily. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 5 p.m.-7 p.m. Mon.-Fri., noon-7 p.m. Sat., 10:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Sun.
Beach on Bourbon
227 Bourbon St., (504) 522-9764; www.beachonbourbon.com
Bar
A courtyard features a flaming water fountain, and DJs perform every night at this modern night club with a large dance floor and VIP seating overlooking the stage. Drink specials include a three-for-one happy hour and a "bucket drink" — described as"a bucket of your favorite flavors." Open daily. No food. Happy hour opening-8 p.m. daily.
Belle Epoque
240 Bourbon St., (504) 858-7400; www.ruebourbon.com
Craft cocktails
This cocktail lounge behind the Old Absinthe House opened in October and features the original cypress bar and marble water-drip absinthe fountains originally acquired by the Old Absinthe House in 1871. Bulles Belle Epoque features La Clandestine absinthe and a Peychaud’s-soaked sugar cube served in a slipstream absinthe bubbler with a choice of coconut aloe juice and Earl Grey tea, crimson hibiscus tea or ice water for a classic absinthe louche. Open daily. Food available. Happy hour midnight-2 a.m. daily.
Big Easy Daiquiris
216 Bourbon St., 409 Decatur St., 501 Bourbon St., 617 Decatur St.; www.bigeasydaiquiris.com
Daiquiri bar
Specializing in brightly colored daiquiris that come in a multitude of flavors, Big Easy Daiquiris has four locations easily recognizable with neon signs. Popular flavors include pina colada, strawberry, jungle juice and peach bellini. Drinks also are available in "virgin" versions for those who want the experience without the alcohol. Open daily. Food available.
Bistreaux at Maison Dupuy Hotel
1001 Toulouse St., (504) 648-6153; www.maisondupuy.com/dining
Restaurant bar
Located in the Maison Dupuy hotel, this bar features murals of people dancing, red armchairs and other classic furniture pieces that give it a timeless ambience. The French 77 cocktail contains St. Germain, lemon juice and gin. Open daily. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 3 p.m.-6 p.m. Sun.-Thu.
Black Duck Bar
Palace Cafe, 605 Canal St., (504) 523-1661; www.palacecafe.com
Restaurant bar
On the second floor of Palace Cafe, which specializes in contemporary Creole food, Black Duck Bar is dedicated to rum from Louisiana, the Caribbean and beyond. There’s also a second-floor kitchen that serves island-inspired charcuterie and small plates. Popular drinks include a frozen bananas Foster cocktail and a barrel-aged rum Manhattan. Open daily. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Mon.-Fri.
The Bombay Club
Prince Conti Hotel, 830 Conti St., (504) 577-2237; www.bombayclubneworleans.com
Martini bar
Modeled after a traditional English gentlemen’s club, the restaurant is the backdrop for a bar serving more than 50 types of martinis and other classic cocktails. A variety of European-inspired dishes are featured on the menu, and there’s live music Wed.-Sun. Open daily. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Mon.-Fri., 1 p.m.-7 p.m. Sat.-Sun.
Bourbon Cowboy
241 Bourbon St., (504) 523-3800; www.bourboncowboy.com
Bar
This Western-themed bar is known for its mechanical bull ride popular among Bourbon Street revelers. You can listen to country music as you try the triple-shot mixed drinks. Open daily. Happy hour until 9 p.m. daily.
Bourbon Heat
711 Bourbon St., (504) 324-4669; www.711bourbonheat.com
Bar
This Bourbon Street bar offers live music, televised sports, Creole food and is dog-friendly with outdoor seating. It’s known for strong cocktails, like it’s signature The Heat, and beer. Happy hour offers two-for-one, 24-ounce drafts and double well cocktails for the price of a single. Open daily. Food available. Happy hour 11 a.m.-close Sun.-Thu.
Bourbon House
144 Bourbon St., (504) 522-0111; www.bourbonhouse.com
Restaurant bar
The bar inside this Dickie Brennan restaurant invites patrons to pair selections from its extensive bourbon collection with menu offerings of oysters, shrimp, crab, fish and more. The popular frozen bourbon milk punch combines house-made vanilla gelato and Old Forester bourbon in a daiquiri machine. Open daily. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 4 p.m.-6 p.m. Mon.-Fri.
Bourbon “O” Bar
730 Bourbon St., (504) 571-4685; www.bourbono.com
Craft Cocktails
There’s live music nightly and the bar serves craft cocktails and other festive drinks made with freshly squeezed juices and house-made mixers and syrups. Its Six-Minute Ramos gin fizz is popular. Open daily. Food available.
Bourbon Pub and Parade
801 Bourbon St., (504) 529-2107; www.bourbonpub,com
Gay bar
The gay bar and popular dance spot hosts drag shows, karaoke, throwback music video nights, show tunes, and a DJ spinning nightly. The dog-friendly bar has outdoor seating, sports on TV and video poker. Open daily. No food. Happy hour 5 p.m.-close Mon., 10 a.m.-noon and 5 p.m.- 8 p.m. Tues.-Sun.
Bourbon Street Honky Tonk
727 Bourbon St., (504) 523-1927; www.tropicalisle.com
Music club
Replacing the 25-year-old Funky Butt, this music club offers live country and blues music daily. Happy hour features beer specials and three-in-one cocktails (three shots in one drink). Open daily. Snacks available. Happy hour 4 p.m.-8 p.m. daily.
Brennan’s Roost Bar
417 Royal St., (504) 525-9711; www.brennansneworleans.com/roost-bar
Restaurant bar
This aviary-themed bar within Brennan’s restaurant serves updated classic cocktails and offers happy hour specials that can be sipped in the bar area or the lush courtyard. Open daily. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 2 p.m.-7 p.m. Mon.-Thu., 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Fri.
Cane & Table
1113 Decatur St., (504) 581-1112; www.caneandtablenola.com
Restaurant bar
Set in an 1830s-era building, the restaurant nods to New Orleans’ place as the Caribbean’s northernmost city with tropics-inspired drinks and "prototiki" cocktails. The menu includes small plates and entrees. Seating is available in the courtyard. Open daily. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 3 p.m.-5 p.m. Mon.-Fri.
Carousel Bar & Lounge
Hotel Monteleone, 214 Royal St., (504) 523-3341; www.hotelmonteleone.com/entertainment/carousel-bar
Craft cocktails
The carousel-inspired revolving bar has played host to authors Tennessee Williams and Truman Capote as well as other luminaries since it opened in 1949. Common orders include classic New Orleans cocktails including the Vieux Carre, which was invented here. There’s live music nightly. Open daily. Bar menu available.
The Corner Pocket
940 St. Louis St., (504) 568-9829; www.cornerpocket.net
Gay bar
The dog-friendly French Quarter gay bar has people dancing nightly on the bar, a pool table and video poker. There’s an amateur dance contest Friday and Zingo on Sunday. Open daily. Food available. Happy hour noon-7 p.m. Mon.-Thu., 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Fri.-Sun.
Cosimo’s
1201 Burgundy St., (504) 522-9715; www.facebook.com/cosimosbar
Bar
The dog-friendly neighborhood bar has a pool table, dart board, video poker and sports on TV. Tacos are $2 on Tuesdays. Open daily. Food available.
Coyote Ugly Saloon
225 N. Peters St., (504) 561-0003; www.coyoteuglysaloon.com/neworleans
Bar
Tequila Tuesdays and other nightly drink specials, televised sports, bar games and karaoke are among what attracts customers to this bar — oh, yeah, and the bar-top dancing made famous by the movie of the same name. Open daily. No food. Happy hour 3 p.m.-2 a.m. Mon.-Thu., noon-4 a.m. Fri.-Sat., noon-2 a.m. Sun.
Crescent City Brewhouse
527 Decatur St., (504) 522-0571; www.crescentcitybrewhouse.com
Brewery
This bar housed on the first floor of the brewery features freshly brewed beer, like the light and hoppy Pilsner. There’s live jazz 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. every night. Open daily. Full restaurant menu.
Curio
301 Royal St., (504) 717-4198; www.curionola.com
Restaurant bar
This upscale yet casual bar inside the eponymous restaurant offers balcony views of the surrounding art galleries, bar bites during happy hour and the restaurant’s full contemporary Creole menu. Drinks include Hurricane cocktails, the Watson and Crick and the 4th Ward. Open daily. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 3 p.m.-6 p.m. Mon.-Fri.
Davenport Lounge
The Ritz-Carlton New Orleans, 921 Canal St., (504) 670-2828; www.ritzcarlton.com/en/hotels/new-orleans
Craft cocktails
The Ritz Carlton New Orleans’ bar features live jazz performances Wednesday through Saturday, often headlined by the lounge’s namesake trumpeter Jeremy Davenport. The drink menu focuses on craft cocktails, and the bar hosts a daily afternoon tea experience. Southern-inspired shared plates are available. Open daily. Food available.
Deja Vu Bar & Grill
400 Dauphine St., (504) 523-1931; www.dejavunola.com
Restaurant bar
The building at 400 Dauphine St. has been a lot of things over the years, including Clyde’s Comedy Corner, where comedian Ellen Degeneres got her start. Today, the 24-hour bar and grill is known for its bloody marys and local food menu. Open daily. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 4 p.m.-6 p.m. Mon.-Fri.
Deuce McAllister’s Ole Saint Kitchen & Tap
Wyndham New Orleans French Quarter, 132 Royal St., (504) 309-4797; www.olesaint.com
Restaurant bar
The walls of this Wyndham New Orleans French Quarter hotel bar are decorated with memorabilia from former New Orleans Saints running back Deuce McAllister’s career. Behind the bar are more than 50 beers on tap, in addition to a selection of wines and spirits. The bar also serves Southern coastal cuisine. Open daily. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Mon.-Fri.
Dickie Brennan’s Steakhouse
716 Iberville St., (504) 522-2467; www.dickiebrennanssteakhouse.com
Restaurant bar
The bar has a large selection of Irish whiskeys and a martini cart for making cocktails tableside. The bar offers small plates and burgers, and bar patrons can order from the full steak house menu. Open daily. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 5 p.m.-7 p.m. Mon.-Fri.
Doris Metropolitan
620 Chartres St., (504) 267-3500; www.dorismetropolitan.com
Restaurant bar
Located in the heart of the French Quarter, this upscale steak house serves a variety of hand-crafted cocktails, has a lengthy wine list and offers an assortment of fine liquors. The food menu includes steak, seafood and vegetable-forward dishes. Open daily. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 5 p.m.-6 p.m. Mon.-Thu.
Effervescence Bubbles & Bites
1036 N. Rampart St., (504) 509-7644; www.nolabubbles.com
Wine bar
In a restored Victorian center-hall cottage built in the late 1800s, this sparkling wine bar offers more than 33 variety of bubbles, sharing plates, craft cocktails and a bevy of other drink options. Open Wed.-Sun. Food available. Happy hour opening-6 p.m.
The Empire Bar at Broussard’s
819 Conti St., (504) 581-3866; www.broussards.com/empire-bar
Restaurant bar
The newly renovated Empire Bar inside the classic New Orleans’ restaurant serves classic cocktails including the Pimm’s Cup, Sazerac, French 75, Vieux Carre and Hurricanes. Food offerings include Creole small plates and a full brunch and dinner menu. Open daily. Full restaurant menu.
Felipe’s Taqueria
301 N. Peters St., (504) 267-4406; felipestaqueria.com
Restaurant bar
House-made red sangria and a key lime margarita are among two of the most popular options at this bustling taqueria that serves the Mexican essentials. Felipe’s has several large televisions tuned into sports. Open daily. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Mon.-Fri.
Foundation Room at House of Blues
225 Decatur St., (504) 310-4976; www.houseofblues.com/neworleans/fr
Music club
The intimate dining room upstairs at House of Blues features a food menu that changes nightly and hand-crafted cocktails. With 10 tables, there is a focus on personal attention and service. There’s live music Tuesday through Saturday and late-night DJ sets on the weekend. Open Tue.-Sun. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 5 p.m.-7 p.m. Tue.-Thu.
GW Fins
808 Bienville St., (504) 581-3467; www.gwfins.com
Restaurant bar
The restaurant serves award-winning seafood dishes and specialty cocktails. Popular beverages include its chocolate martini and The Bienville — made with Buffalo Trace whiskey, sweet vermouth and Peychaud’s aperitivo. Open daily. Full restaurant menu.
Galatoire’s 33 Bar and Steak
215 Bourbon St., (504) 335-3932; wwww.galatoires33barandsteak.com
Restaurant bar
The intimate bar next to grande dame Galatoire’s has an impressive alcohol display and serves classic cocktails and menu specials on New Orleans Saints gamedays. One of its most in-demand drinks is its rose cocktail, a blend of sparkling rose, Aperol, passion fruit syrup and lemon juice. Open daily. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Mon.-Fri.
Good Friend’s Bar & Queen’s Head Pub
740 Dauphine St., (504) 566-7191; www.goodfriendsbar.com
Gay bar
The party never stops at Good Friend’s Bar and Queen’s Head Pub. Tuesday nights are known for karaoke performances by alcohol-fueled patrons. The 24-hour joint turns into a piano bar on Saturday afternoons. Popular drinks include the Separator. Open daily. No food.
GrandPre’s
834 N. Rampart St., (504) 267-3615; www.facebook.com/grandpres
Gay bar
The dog-friendly, neighborhood gay bar has karaoke on Sunday, country dancing Tuesday, video game night Wednesday and regular drag and "boylesque" shows. New Orleans Saints Sunday games are on TV and the bar serves free shots with every Saints touchdown. Open daily. No food. Happy hour noon-9 p.m. daily.
Hard Rock Cafe
125 Bourbon St., (504) 529-5617; www.hardrockcafe.com/location/new-orleans
Restaurant bar
The space is decorated with music memorabilia including instruments, outfits, photos and more. Music videos provide entertainment for dining on American cuisine and local specialties or drinking a Hurricane or Southern Rock, made with Southern Comfort, vodka, Jack Daniel's, black raspberry liqueur and sweet and sour mix. There’s live music on Tuesday. Open daily. Full restaurant menu.
House of Blues Restaurant & Bar
225 Decatur St., (504) 310-4961; www.houseofblues.com/neworleans
Music club
The venue is known for its folk art, music-themed decor and daily live music performances in its restaurant, bar and covered courtyard. The music club books national and international touring acts as well as local performers. The Voodoo Garden is a dog-friendly courtyard and the restaurant serves Southern-inspired dishes. A popular drink is the Insane Hurricane. Open daily. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 3 p.m.-6 p.m. Mon.-Fri.
Ice House Bar
Provincial Hotel, 1024 Chartres St., (504) 581-4995; www.hotelprovincial.com
Hotel bar
Newly renovated, with a painting by New Orleans artist Ashley Longshore as one of the bar’s focal points, the Provincial Hotel’s signature watering hole serves classic drinks like bloody marys, Hurricanes and Sazeracs. Open daily. No food. Happy hour 3 p.m.-6 p.m. daily.
Jazz Playhouse at Royal Sonesta
Royal Sonesta New Orleans, 300 Bourbon St., (504) 553-2229; www.sonesta.com/jazzplayhouse
Music club
The club features live jazz nightly in an intimate setting, and there’s a burlesque performance at 11 p.m. Friday. Popular drinks include the themed Trixie’s Burlesque Ballroom (named for burlesque performer Trixie Minx). Small plate options include charcuterie, cheese boards and sweet treats. Open daily. Food available. Happy hour 5 p.m.-7 p.m. Mon.-Fri.
Kingfish Kitchen & Cocktails
337 Chartres St., (504)598-5005; www.kingfishneworleans.com
Restaurant bar
This casual bar in Kingfish Restaurant pays homage to one of Louisiana’s most colorful politicians: Huey P. Long, aka The Kingfish. Sazeracs, Pimm’s Cups and the Blueberry Hill are popular drinks. Open daily. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 2 p.m.-7 p.m. daily.
Lafitte’s Blacksmith Shop
941 Bourbon St., (504) 593-9761; www.lafittesblacksmithshop.com
Bar
Reportedly the oldest bar in the country, Lafitte’s is housed in a structure from the 1700s. Named for an infamous pirate, the intimate yet bustling spot hosts live music and DJ sets, along with other special events. Popular drinks are Hurricanes and Voodoo Purple daiquiris. Open daily. No food.
Little Tropical Isle
435 Bourbon St., (504) 523-1927; www.tropicalisle.com
Bar
There’s live music Friday through Sunday and shot-and-drink specials during band breaks. The bar is dog-friendly, and there’s seating outdoors. Look for draft beer specials during happy hour. Open daily. Snacks available. Happy hour 4 p.m.-8 p.m. daily.
Longway Tavern
719 Toulouse St., (504) 962-9696; www.longwaytavern.com
Restaurant bar
Longway Tavern is a casual spot for grabbing a snack and/or cocktail before a night out, a place to dine, or a place to get a nightcap before heading home. The courtyard is dog-friendly, and popular cocktails include daiquiris, Moscow mules, Sidecars and the Greena colada. Open daily. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 4 p.m.-6 p.m. daily.
Maison Bourbon Jazz Club
641 Bourbon St., (504) 522-8818; www.maisonbourbon.com
Music club
This jazz club on Bourbon Street charges no cover and offers live music every night, along with televisions for sports fans. Popular drink options include the Voodoo daiquiri, Hurricanes and Sazeracs, along with stiff Irish coffee. Open daily. No food.
May Baily’s Place
415 Dauphine St., Suite 3405; (504) 586-1800; www.maybailys.com
Bar
This Creole-style cottage houses a bar named for one the most notorious bordellos in the city’s Storyville district. Against the backdrop of boudoir-inspired decor and art that pays homage to burlesque dancers, bartenders shake hand-crafted cocktails. Open daily. No food.
My Bar @ 635
635 Bourbon St., (504) 267-7170; www.mybar635.com
Music club
Located on the second floor above the music venue is a speakeasy-style bar with a balcony overlooking Bourbon Street. The purple Voodoo daiquiri is a popular drink choice. Open daily. No food.
Napoleon House
500 Chartres St., (504) 524-9752; www.napoleonhouse.com
Restaurant bar
Napoleon House is known for its muffulettas and craft cocktails. People-watch from a seat inside where you can watch passersby on the sidewalk or choose an intimate space in the courtyard. Classic cocktails include the Pimm’s Cup. Open daily. Full restaurant menu.
NOLA Restaurant
534 St. Louis St., (504) 522-6652; www.emerilsrestaurants.com/nola
Restaurant bar
Under the helm of chef Emeril Lagasse, NOLA Restaurant’s globally inspired Creole/Acadian menu is complemented by a generous cocktail menu. A major hit is its house-made bloody mary, which incorporates bell pepper-infused vodka, a house-made mix and spicy green beans. Open daily. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 3 p.m.-6 p.m. daily.
Oceana Grill
739 Conti St., (504) 525-6002; www.oceanagrill.com
Restaurant bar
Show up for the drinks and stay for the crab cakes or other Cajun and Creole dishes available at Oceana Grill. The French Quarter restaurant is popular for its drinks like the Cajun bloody mary and the Tropical Storm. Outdoor seating is available. Open daily. Full restaurant menu.
Old Absinthe House
240 Bourbon St., (504) 523-3181; www.ruebourbon.com
Craft cocktails
This historic watering hole, established in 1807, specializes in classic absinthe and launched its Belle Epoque Absinthe Lounge in October, which guests can access by entering through a speakeasy-style door in the back. Open daily. Food available. Happy hour 9 a.m.-2 a.m. Mon.-Tue., 9 a.m.-3 a.m. Wed.-Thu., 9 a.m.-4 a.m., Fri.-Sun.
One Eyed Jacks
615 Toulouse St., (504) 569-8361; www.oneeyedjacks.net
Music club
The French Quarter spot has a front barroom and a music room with a mix of concerts by touring groups and local bands, burlesque and a dance party on Wednesday and ‘80s dance night on Thursday. Popular drinks include beer, tequila and whiskey. Open daily. No food.
Pat O’Brien’s Bar
718 St. Peter St., (504) 525-4823; www.patobriens.com
Bar
There are three notable areas to visit at Pat O’Brien’s Bar: the rollicking piano lounge featuring sing-alongs, the stand-up bar decorated with beer steins and the large courtyard with a flaming fountain. There’s live music daily. Hurricanes, mint juleps and bloody marys are the most popular drinks, and there’s a menu of burgers, classic Creole dishes and alligator bites. Open daily. Full restaurant menu.
Patrick’s Bar Vin
730 Bienville St., (504) 200-3180; www.patricksbarvin.com
Wine bar
The sophisticated wine bar with comfortable bar stools, chairs and couches features outdoor seating and a wide selection of wines and cheeses. Drink specials include domestic beers, well liquor and "Patrick’s best kept secret" wine for $5 a glass. Open daily. Food available. Happy hour 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Mon.-Thu.
Razoo Club and Patio
511 Bourbon St., (504) 522-5100
Dance club
There’s a stage for live music, DJs and karaoke, along with televised sports, patio seating and more. House band The Phunky Monkeys performs Sunday through Thursday. Open daily. No food. Happy hour opening-8 p.m. daily.
Red Fish Grill
115 Bourbon St., (504) 598-1200; www.redfishgrill.com
Restaurant bar
Seafood dishes, gumbo, alligator boudin balls and other regional dishes grace the food menu, while hand-shaken daiquiris made with seasonal ingredients are popular at the bar. Open daily. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 3 p.m.-5 p.m. Mon.-Thu.
Slush
601 Bourbon St; 401 Bourbon St.; www.slushnola.com
Bar
Frozen "poptails," booze-filled gummy bears, drunken milkshakes and other frozen treats are featured on the menu. French fries available at 601 Bourbon St. location. Open daily.
SoBou
310 Chartres St., (504) 552-4095; www.sobounola.com
Restaurant bar
The bar’s mixologists strive to match the creativity in the kitchen at this branch of the Commander’s Palace family of restaurants. A grilled citrus Vieux Carre cocktail is a version of the classic drink that combines Sazerac rye, sweet vermouth, Benedictine, Angostura and Peychaud’s bitters and grilled local citrus. Open daily. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 3 p.m.- 6 p.m. daily.
Spirits on Bourbon
615 Bourbon St.; www.spiritsonbourbon.com
Beer pub
With a piano bar and a menu that includes gumbo, wings and burgers, Spirits on Bourbon offers outdoor seating and televised sports. A guest favorite is the rum-based Resurrection cocktail, which was featured on the TV show "Bar Rescue." Open daily. Food available.
The Starlight
817 St. Louis St., (504) 827-1655; www.starlightloungenola.com
Music club
The historic French Quarter lounge showcases live music nightly and serves specialty drinks like the Bourbon Smash, as well as beer and wine. Piano happy hour is 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and Saturday. The kitchen serves Venezuelan street food. Open daily. Food available. Happy hour 3 p.m.-6 p.m. Mon.-Fri., 2 p.m.-5 p.m. Sat.-Sun.
The Swamp
516 Bourbon St., (504) 528-9400; www.bourbon-swamp.com
Bar
In a brick building with aged stucco walls, The Swamp hosts live bands and DJs and has big-screen TV’s for sporting events. Drinks specials are three-for-one beers or triple-shot mixed drinks. Try your skills on "Swamp Thang," a mechanical bull-like alligator. Open daily. No food. Happy hour opening-8 p.m. daily.
Tableau
616 St. Peter St., (504) 934-3463; www.tableaufrenchquarter.com
Restaurant bar
Set in a three-story townhouse, Tableau is known for Creole food. The craft cocktail list features drinks like Just As Well, which is Buffalo Trace bourbon, rosemary, lemon and Bitterman’s Burlesque bitters. Full restaurant menu. Open daily. Happy hour daily 2 p.m.-5 p.m.
Tiki Tolteca
301 N. Peters St., second floor, (504) 535-7778; www.tikitolteca.com
Craft cocktails
Tiki culture is the focus at this bar upstairs from Felipe’s Taqueria. Mai tais, Hurricanes and Scorpion Bowls are popular. Thursday nights feature live music. All menu cocktails are $3 off from opening to 7 p.m., and the bar offers a so-called "snack" of booze-soaked gummy bears. Open daily. No food. Happy hour open-7 p.m. Mon.-Fri.
Touche Bar
Omni Royal Orleans, 621 St. Louis St., (504) 529-5333; www.omnihotels.com
Bar
The French Quarter bar inside Omni Royal Orleans serves classic cocktails, sangria, beer and wine. Light entrees, salads and po-boys are available. Open daily.
Tropical Isle’s Bayou Club
610 Bourbon St., (504) 529-1702; www.tropicalisle.com
Music club
There’s live music every night at this dog-friendly bar with outdoor seating and a Cajun bayou theme. Popular drinks include the signature Hand Grenade, the Shark Attack, Horny Gator and Tropical Itch. Open daily. No food. Happy hour 5 p.m.-8 p.m. Mon.-Thu., 1 p.m.-8 p.m. Fri.-Sun.
Tropical Isle Bourbon
721 Bourbon St., (800) 475-3649; www.tropicalisle.com
Music club
There’s live music every night at this dog-friendly tropical-themed bar. There are hot nuts for snacking and outdoor seating. The Hand Grenade, the Shark Attack, Horny Gator and Tropical Itch are popular drink choices. Open daily. Snacks available. Happy hour noon-8 p.m. daily.
Tropical Isle Original
600 Bourbon St.,(504) 525-1689; www.tropicalisle.com
Music club
Three-for-one cocktails (meaning three shots in one drink) are popular during happy hour at this tropical-themed club, which has live music every day. There’s also outdoor seating and dogs are welcome. Popular drinks include the signature Hand Grenade, the Shark Attack, Horny Gator and Tropical Itch. Open daily. Snacks available. Happy hour opening until 7 p.m. daily.
Tujague’s Restaurant
823 Decatur St., (504) 525-8676; www.tujaguesrestaurant.com
Restaurant bar
Tujague’s Restaurant will be moving to another location soon, but its bar menu likely will remain the same. The Grasshopper cocktail was invented here, and other popular options include Sazeracs, Pimm’s Cups and Vieux Carres. No food is served at the bar, but you can take your drink to a table and order New Orleans cuisine like shrimp and grits and charbroiled oysters. Open daily.
Turtle Bay
1119 Decatur St., (504) 586-0563; www.turtlebayneworleans.com
Bar
This casual bar has revived many late-night revelers with its selection of pizzas, burgers, wings and steaks. It also has a drink menu that includes 25 beers on tap. Open daily. Full restaurant menu.
Vive! Bar
717 Conti St., (504) 525-2300; wwww.hotellemarais.com/nightlife
Hotel bar
The modern cocktail lounge inside Hotel le Marais features LED lighting and outdoor seating by its pool. Open daily. No food.