After winning the Little League World Series Sunday, River Ridge’s Eastbank All Stars are garnering congratulatory sentiments from Louisiana politicos. The latest to congratulate the team are U.S. Sens. Bill Cassidy and John Neely Kennedy.

Cassidy and Kennedy will introduce a resolution, a symbolic measure, to the Senate congratulating the team and its coaches — the first Little League team from Louisiana to win the World Series title. The team was also the first from the state to win the U.S. title.

Our Views: Louisiana Little Leaguers show the world how it's done There’s nothing like a feel-good story to jolt us out of the late-August, back-to-school, height-of-hurricane season doldrums. And we defy any…

In a press release, Cassidy commended the team for pulling off the World Series win even as they faced elimination after an opening loss.

“Theirs is an inspirational story that deserves to be celebrated both in Louisiana and across our country,” Cassidy said in a press release. “They have achieved something truly remarkable, and this resolution will highlight their accomplishment to the entire nation.”

Kennedy said the teammates “deserve to be showed in awards and accolades.”

“The River Ridge Little League baseball team is really something special,” Kennedy said. “These boys demonstrated a high level of sportsmanship and athleticism throughout the entire World Series.”

Following their win, House Minority Whip Steve Scalise posted about the All Stars on Twitter Sunday, tagging President Donald Trump and suggesting a possible White House visit.

WORLD CHAMPS! Congratulations to Louisiana’s River Ridge team on winning the @LittleLeague World Series!! So proud of this history-making team—our first-ever #LLWS champions. Way to represent 🇺🇸 and Louisiana!



Next up → How about a trip to the @WhiteHouse, @realDonaldTrump? https://t.co/LUuz2bF149 — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) August 25, 2019

Trump replied less than two hours later with his own congratulations to the team, adding “See you at the White House!”