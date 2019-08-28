With the absence of the Women’s March in New Orleans this year, some residents were looking for another march to participate in — one that would cover a wide array of issues and bring people together. Co-organizer Cynthia Sheridan hopes that the We the People March on Saturday, Sept. 21 will fill that void.

Sheridan said the march is for people who are unhappy with government leaders and want to advocate for a variety of social justice issues.

“You don't have to necessarily agree with every position everybody takes who comes to this march,” she said, “but come to show that you believe that there needs to be a change in our government right now.”

The march will be a solidarity march with the national We the People March on Capitol Hill in D.C. But New Orleans organizers plan to add some local flair to the mix with a second line, costumes and art. Sheridan also said she plans to work with a local group to create puppets as tall as five feet.

Organizers are working on a playlist of songs that will be sung during the march, such as Woody Guthrie’s “This Land Is Your Land” and the Beatles’ “Come Together.”

“We're encouraging people to be expressive and to be New Orleanians, so it could be anything,” Sheridan said. “We want it to be not necessarily a party atmosphere but an atmosphere of coming together and restoring our energy.”

Attendees will convene on the sidewalk in front of Louis Armstrong Park and march to New Orleans City Hall, where various social justice organizations — including prison rights, immigrant rights and environmental activist groups — will be present on the terrace, offering information about their services and how to join. This part of the event will serve as a networking opportunity for organizations and volunteers in the city.

“A lot of these grassroots organizations have needs, and if people hear about them at this one networking event, then hopefully they will get some of those needs met,” Sheridan said.

So far, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), The Congress of Day Laborers and Immigration Services and Legal Advocacy (ISLA) are among a growing list of participating organizations.

The rally will last from noon to 2 p.m.