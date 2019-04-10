Residents should brace themselves for heavy traffic in the French Quarter, Central Business District and Marigny Thursday, April 11 through Sunday, April 14, as this year’s French Quarter Festival kicks off.

The New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) will be blocking off the route of the second line parade which begins Thursday at 10 a.m. — starting at the intersection of Bourbon and Iberville streets, heading down Bourbon, turning right on St. Peter Street, turning left on Chartres Street and ending in Jackson Square. Expect restricted parking along the route two hours before the parade and two hours after.

From 3:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, only residents, employees, hotel guests, and for-hire vehicles may enter the French Quarter within the perimeter of Canal, Decatur, Dumaine and N. Rampart streets.

No overnight vehicles are allowed 4:30 p.m. - 12:30 a.m. Thursday through Sunday on Bourbon Street from Canal Street to Dumaine Street and in the 700 and 800 blocks of Orleans Avenue, St. Ann, St. Peter, Toulouse, St. Louis, Conti, Bienville and Iberville streets.

Street closures may be added as needed. See the map below for designated no-parking zones, effective 6 a.m. to midnight all four days.

The City of New Orleans reminds residents not to block hydrants, driveways or sidewalks or park within 20 feet of a crosswalk, intersection or stop sign.