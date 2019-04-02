U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy said Tuesday that thousands of 2016 flood victims in Louisiana will have to wait at least several weeks before receiving checks for recovery money, a timeline he called “not soon enough.”

Cassidy met with Office of Management and Budget acting director Russell Vought and U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson Tuesday to discuss why some homeowners have yet to receive their full share of the $1.3 billion grant allotted by Congress for homeowner rebuilding assistance.

The issue at hand — dubbed “duplication of benefits” — stems from a federal rule that led thousands to be denied some or all of the grant money last year if they qualified for a Small Business Administration loan, regardless of whether or not they accepted the loan.

The meeting ended in the two agencies not making a decision but agreeing to reconvene in two weeks with an answer.

Cassidy said in a conference call with reporters after the meeting he thought Carson was in favor of getting the rest of the grant money to residents but found the budget agency still had “reservations” about the entire policy.

U.S. Sen. John Neely Kennedy also attended the meeting and expressed frustration with the extended timeline in a statement.

“We have waited long enough for a solution, and my patience is running thin,” he said. “If they come back to us in two weeks with an answer we don’t like, I plan to appeal to their boss, the President of the United States.”

Cassidy echoed that if the agencies still disagree by April 16, the final solution may go to President Donald Trump. Cassidy said he would seek the president’s support for what he called “the plain intent of Congress.”

Cassidy also discussed health care in the conference call, saying he is working with Democrats on around eight health care bills, none of which are likely to be put to a vote until after the 2020 presidential and congressional elections.

“No one thinks that [House Majority Leader] Nancy Pelosi is going to pass anything except Medicare for all,” Cassidy said. “As long as she controls the House, she’s not going to bring up a bill.”

Pelosi stated in a February Rolling Stone interview that she did not think Medicare for All was “as good of a benefit” as the Affordable Care Act (ACA).

Cassidy’s comments follow Trump’s announcement Monday night that a vote on an alternative to the ACA would have to wait until Republicans control both the House of Representatives and Senate — as they did during the first two years of Trump's presidency.