U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy today released a plan that would allow new parents to receive $5,000 in child tax credits in advance and then receive reductions to the credit over the next decade to make up the difference.

According to The Hill, Cassidy and co-sponsor U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, an Arizona Democrat, are touting the proposal as the first bipartisan paid parental leave plan — but the plan does not grant additional money to parents. Instead, it gives parents the option of receiving existing benefits earlier than they would have before.

Immediately following either the birth of a child or the adoption of a child under the age of 6, families who opt into the proposal would receive $5,000 and then get $500 less each year from the tax credit for 10 years afterward.

Congress is entering a month-long break from DC; here's what Louisiana lawmakers have planned WASHINGTON — The U.S. House has left the Capitol through Sept. 9 and the U.S. Senate is racing to wrap up its work by the end of the week.

In theory, the parents could use the money to take time off work or pay for child care. Cassidy and Sinema said the plan would give families flexibility and options.

Under the proposal, a new parent who makes under a certain income level would not be able to get the full $5,000 in advance but could get enough money upfront to cover his or her wages for 12 weeks. That amount would then be deducted from the tax credit over the next 15 years.

Federal law mandates employers who employ more than 50 employees within 75 miles give employees who have worked a minimum of 1,250 hours in the current year (around 26 hours a week) 12 weeks of unpaid leave to care for newborn children or sick family members.

But while most American workers have access to unpaid family leave, less than one-fifth of private-sector employees are offered paid family leave.

Cassidy has been hinting at the announcement of this proposal for months but details were slim leading up to the announcement today. He and other lawmakers met with the president’s daughter and adviser Ivanka Trump several times this year to discuss paid family leave.

U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy prepares to unveil bipartisan paid family leave proposal WASHINGTON — While working on a plan for paid family leave over the past several months, Louisiana’s senior U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, a Baton Ro…

The plan differs from both Republican proposals that would allow a parent to draw from his or her future Social Security benefits to pay for leave and a Democratic proposal by U.S. Sen Kirsten Gillibrand of New York and that would fund leave through a payroll tax.

By not drawing from the popular Social Security program or by adding an additional tax on workers, supporters of the plan hope it will present an opportunity for Democrats and Republicans to find common ground on the issue, which recently has gained political traction.

Efforts to implement a Louisiana-based family leave policy failed in the state Legislature last spring. Among Louisiana residents, support for a national policy is strong with 82 percent of residents supporting a national paid family and medical leave policy, according to a 2018 poll by consulting firm GBA Strategies.