Fourth of July traditions include barbecues, picnics and fireworks. Now, New Orleans residents may be able to add a marathon reading of the Mueller Report to that list with Clove Production’s “Star-Spangled 4th of July Marathon Reading of the Mueller Report.”

The event — also called #ImpeachableYou — will feature over 50 people taking 20-minute shifts at Happyland Theater (3126 Burgundy St.) to do a theatrical reading of the 448-page report on the investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

The reading will begin July 4 at 6 a.m. and wrap up around 2 a.m. the following morning.

Michael Martin of Clove Productions, who is organizing the event, will kick off the reading. Martin also is the creator of “Verbatim Verboten” — word-for-word readings of transcripts taken from surveillance tapes, tapped conversations and leaked emails of government officials and everyday people.

The event will include readings from local actors and spoken word poets like Tracey Collins, Brenda Currin, Ian Hoch, Mikko and Cammie West. Spoken word poet Chuck Perkins will close out the report.

Martin also will perform the report’s redactions as Russian folklore character Baba Yaga. Jacob Germain of the Virtual Krewe of Vaporwave will provide visuals for the reading, and Jeff Mattsson of Happyland Theater will supply breakfast.

"Other than me stomping around on stage looking like a mythological folklore creature whenever we hit a passage where they black things out, other than that theatrical device, it's a straight reading," Martin said.

The New Orleans event is one of several community marathon readings of the report occurring across the country since its public release in April.

"It was really just honestly getting nudged on social media that this should happen here," Martin said of his decision to organize the event. "A number of people after the fact said, 'Oh, good, I'm glad somebody's organizing something here.' But it's not a rare idea. It was out in the air before I came to decide that I would go ahead and put the time into putting it together."

Tickets are $12 in advance and $15 at the door. Once you purchase a ticket, you are allowed to reenter the event. A majority of the proceeds will benefit the Louisiana chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).

Find a full list of the lineup on the event’s Facebook page, which promises “food, music, fun (and) freedom.”

"It will be as much of a party as it will be a show," said Martin.