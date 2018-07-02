Last week, the Historic New Orleans Collection held a packed panel discussion on the history of the 1973 Up Stairs Lounge fire in the French Quarter, which killed 32 people.
On the panel were Robert W. Fieseler, author of Tinderbox: The Untold Story of the Up Stairs Lounge Fire and the Rise of Gay Liberation (read our interview with Fieseler here); Clancy DuBos, Gambit's political editor, who covered the fire as a cub reporter at The Times-Picayune; Royd Anderson, director of the documentary The UpStairs Lounge Fire; Clayton Delery, author of The Up Stairs Lounge Arson: Thirty-Two Deaths in a New Orleans Gay Bar, June 24, 1973; and Frank Perez, president of the LGBT+ Archives Project and co-author of the forthcoming book Southern Decadence in New Orleans.
Watch: