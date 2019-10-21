WED., OCT. 23-SAT., NOV. 2
New Orleans Nightmare
The haunted house has three main attractions, each centering around clowns, nightmares or zombies. There also are five-minute escape rooms and a pitch-black maze. Drinks are available at Bar 13. Admission and hours vary. 319 Butterworth St., Jefferson; www.neworleansnightmare.com.
THU., OCT. 24- SAT., NOV. 2 (EXCEPT MON., OCT. 28)
The Mortuary
The white columned Victorian mansion on Canal Street, built in 1872, once was a funeral home. General admission is $30, $25 the final weekend, with VIP and “fast passes” available. Donate blood to The Blood Center, which will be on site at the venue, and receive a free express admission ticket. Hours vary. 4800 Canal St.; www.themortuary.net.
THU., OCT. 24
A Dark and Stormy Night
The Halloween party features a costume contest, a ghost story cocktail contest and a dance party — all in the name of youth literacy. Proceeds benefit 826 New Orleans, a nonprofit writing center in the 7th Ward that publishes the work of young authors ages 6 to 18. Boucherie and other restaurants will provide small plates to pair with the cocktails, and DJ Soul Sister will perform a dramatic reading of students’ writings. Tickets start at $75. 6 p.m.-9:30 p.m. Hotel Peter and Paul, 2317 Burgundy St., (504) 930-4412; www.826neworleans.org.
FRI., OCT. 25
Halloween Drag Brunch
Drag and Halloween both involve dressing up, so a Halloween drag brunch feels natural. Moanalot Fontaine, Gia GiaVanni and Coca Mesa will perform to Halloween classics at Broussard’s Restaurant & Courtyard as guests sip specialty cocktails. Costumes are encouraged. Brunch starts at $49. Shows are at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. 819 Conti St., (504) 581-3866; www.broussards.com.
FRI., OCT. 25
Boos and Brews
There are amusement rides and a costume contest featuring categories like “Best Group Costume” at this adults-only benefit for New Orleans City Park. Craft beer and batch cocktail samples will be available, and there’s a nacho station. Tickets start at $30. Carousel Gardens Amusement Park and Storyland, 5 Victory Ave., (504) 482-4888; www.neworleanscitypark.com/events/brews-and-boos.
FRI., OCT. 25
Murder Mystery Dinner
Filmore in the Oaks, the restaurant at New Orleans City Park’s golf complex, will take you back in time to Old Hollywood in the 1930s. It’ll be up to you to solve a whodunit mystery, acted out by The Murder Mystery Company, as you enjoy a cocktail hour followed by a three-course dinner. Tickets are $60. 7 p.m.-9:30 p.m. 1040 Filmore Ave., (504) 875-3787; www.filmoreintheoaks.com.
FRI., OCT. 25-SUN., OCT. 27
Boo at the Zoo
With a Ghost Train, Monster Maze, Mummy Manor and Trick-or-Treat Lane, the event at the Audubon Zoo for children up to 12 years old features games, live entertainment, inflatables and encounters with animals that are endangered. $20 per person. 5 p.m.-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 4 p.m.-8 p.m. Sunday. 6500 Magazine St., (504) 861-2537; www.events.audubonnatureinstitute.org/boo.
FRI., OCT. 25-SAT., NOV. 2 (EXCEPT MON., OCT. 28)
Scout Island Scream Park
The massive Halloween attraction at New Orleans City Park includes three fright zones, three haunted houses, a haunted tour, weekend hayrides, thrill rides, a dance floor and more. A scare-free kid zone features a haunted mansion bounce house, and there will be trick-or-treating on Halloween night. Admission and hours vary. Entrance at Marconi and Harrison avenues. www.scoutislandscreampark.com.
SAT., OCT. 26
Bat Appreciation Day
The free event at the Audubon Louisiana Nature Center is all about bats and features bats-related crafts, a presentation on the benefits of bats and free bat week recipes. Food truck snacks and concessions will be available. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 11000 Lake Forest Blvd., (504) 861-2537; www.audubonnatureinstitute.org/bat-day.
SAT., OCT. 26
Nightmare on Columbia Stroll
The Halloween block party along Columbia Street in Covington includes a costume contest, a $25 ticketed stroll with cocktails and beer samples and a free concert by Tyler Kinchen & The Right Pieces at Covington Trailhead. Winners of the costume contest receive cash prizes. Downtown Covington; www.gocovington.org.
SAT., OCT. 26
Multimedia Halloween Grateful Dead Dance Party
Grateful Dead cover band Hallelujah Hat Rack will perform at the music and light show. Grateful Dead costumes are encouraged. Tickets are $10 at the door, $8 in advance. 9 p.m. Zeitgeist Theatre & Lounge, 6621 St Claude Ave., Arabi, (504) 352-1150; www.zeitgeistnola.org.
SAT., OCT. 26
Hallowdays Costume Party
The costume party at The Fillmore is the main event of a three-day fundraiser for Project Lazarus, an organization that provides housing and services to people living with HIV/AIDS. Costumes are required, and guests will parade onstage in their costumes in front of judges for a costume contest. Winners will be announced the following day. DJ Ben Bakson and DJ Grind provide music, and drag queen Persana Shoulders will host. $110. 10 p.m.-3 a.m. 6 Canal St., (504) 881-1555; www.togetherwenola.com.
SAT., OCT. 26
The New Orleans Vampire Ball
This year the theme of the annual vampire ball at the House of Blues is “Black Magick.” The dress code is strictly Victorian and vampire themed (see: Pinterest page). Masks and fangs are encouraged, but guests are asked to avoid superhero costumes. Gothic band Bella Morte, DJs and burlesque acts will perform. Tickets start at $105. 10 p.m.-4 a.m. 225 Decatur St.; www.endlessnight.com.
SAT., OCT. 26
Halloween Costume Boo-tique
Choose from handmade and other items from New Orleans designers, costumers, hatters and mask-makers to put together a one-of-a-kind Halloween costume. Noon to 5 p.m. New Orleans Healing Center, 2372 St. Claude Ave.
SAT., OCT. 26
Mourning in New Orleans
Explore the mourning exhibit at the historic Hermann-Grima House and learn about Creole mourning customs. Then tour St. Louis Cemetery No. 1 in the French Quarter, followed by a complimentary cocktail and appetizer at Hyatt Centric. Black attire is requested, and tour guests should be 15 and older. $65. 5 p.m.-8 p.m. 820 St. Louis St., (504) 525-5661; www.hgghh.org.
SAT., OCT. 26-SUN., OCT. 27
Rougarou Fest
Named for a mythical Cajun werewolf, the festival features a parade, a costume contest, a scavenger hunt, kids’ activities and games. Sweet Crude, Nonc Nu and the Wild Matous and others perform. 7910 Park Ave., Houma, (985) 580-7289; www.rougaroufest.org.
MON., OCT. 28
“Living with the Undead”
An intimate solo show by drag queen Vinsantos incorporates piano, vocals, storytelling and film to recount stories from his life as a performer, with some Halloween and Day of the Dead undertones. Tickets start at $20. 7 p.m. The Church at Hotel Peter and Paul, 2317 Burgundy St., (504) 356-5200; www.galerievinsantos.com.
TUE., OCT. 29-THU., OCT. 31
Crawloween
The event at the Audubon Butterfly Garden and Insectarium features information about creepy crawlers and pumpkins that double as their habitats, as well as bug-themed trick-or-treating. People in costume will receive discounted admission rates of $3 off for adults and $2 off for children under 12. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 423 Canal St., (504) 524-2847; www.audubonnatureinstitute.org/crawloween.
WED., OCT. 30
Opening of Day of the Dead in Mexico
The Mexican Cultural Institute and the Consulate of Mexico in New Orleans are hosting the opening reception for a photo exhibition that expores the Day of the Dead and the Mexican relationship with death. The exhibit includes photos of markets, altars, offerings, music and dance related to the holiday. It will be on display until Dec. 3. 6 p.m.-9 p.m. Mexican Cultural Institute, 901 Convention Center Blvd., Suite 118; www.mexicanculturalinstituteneworleans.blogspot.com.
THU., OCT. 31
VOODOOFEST
Not to be confused with Voodoo Music + Arts Experience, VOODOOFEST is a free festival that celebrates the impact the religion has had on New Orleans’ traditions and culture. There will be talks by both Haitian and New Orleans Voodoo priests, historians and authors and a performance by Bruce “Sunpie” Barnes. 1 p.m.-7 p.m. Voodoo Authentica of New Orleans Cultural Center & Collection, 612 Dumaine St., (504) 522-2111; www.voodooshop.com/voodoofest.html.
THU., OCT. 31
Halloween Haunt
Psychic medium Lucky Belcamino will lead three hours of equipped ghost hunting in the Haunted Hotel courtyard and guests will hear stories of the Axeman of New Orleans, a serial killer active in the early 1900s who was never caught. $20. 7:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m. The Haunted Hotel, 623 Ursulines Ave., (504) 373-9319; www.hauntedhotelnola.com.
THU., OCT. 31
Parlor Poltergeist
The Halloween concert at the Pontchartrain Hotel will have performances by J & The Causeways, Roadside Glorious and Juno Dunes and a costume contest, with the winner receiving a $100 gift certificate to Jack Rose restaurant or Hot Tin bar. $20. 9 p.m. to midnight. 2031 St. Charles Ave., (504) 323-1408; www.theparlornola.com.
THU., OCT. 31
Halloween at the O!
Louisiana residents get into the Ogden Museum of Southern Art free on Halloween from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., but if you don a costume, you’ll get a free pass to return to the museum at another time. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. 925 Camp St., (504) 539-9650; www.ogdenmuseum.org.
THU., OCT. 31
Scare Fair
The free family-friendly Halloween party at the Music Box Village has trick-or-treating, themed games, activities, food and drink specials. Attendees are free to explore the lit courtyard full of “musical architecture” structures. Costumes are encouraged, and donations are welcome. 5 p.m. -8 p.m. 4557 N. Rampart St.; www.musicboxvillage.com.
THU., OCT. 31-FRI., NOV. 1
Cabaret Macabre
Meredith Owens, Elyse McDaniel, Matt Reed and Kevin Murphy will perform their renditions of spooky songs from shows like “Murder Ballad,” “Sweeney Todd” and “The Nightmare before Christmas” at Southern Rep Theater. There will be an audience costume contest, and everyone who comes to the show in costume receives a treat. 10 p.m. each night. $20 general admission, $15 for students. 2541 Bayou Road, (504) 522-6545; www.southernrep.com.
FRI., NOV. 1
Day of the Dead/Fet Gede Celebration
Voodoo, Mexico’s Day of the Dead and Haiti’s Fet Gede honor the spirits of dead ancestors. They’re the focus of a daylong celebration featuring altars for the dead created by artists of diverse faiths, and there is a Voodoo ceremony at 7 p.m. There also is a potluck supper and parade procession. Free admission. 5:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1. New Orleans Healing Center, 2372 St. Claude Ave., (504) 940-1130. www.neworleanshealingcenter.org/day-of-the-dead-fet-gede.
FILM SCREENINGS
WED., OCT. 23
“House on Haunted Hill”
In the 1959 supernatural horror film, a wealthy couple’s decision to offer a million dollars to anyone who stays the night in a building that once housed a psychiatric hospital backfires when the couple becomes trapped in the house along with their guests. 10 a.m. Prytania Theatre, 5339 Prytania St., (504) 891-2787; www.theprytania.com.
FRI.-SAT., OCT. 25-26 and THU., OCT. 31
“The Rocky Horror Picture Show”
The four October nightly showings of the 1975 musical horror comedy and cult classic are at 11:59 p.m. Oct. 25 and 26 and 10 p.m. and 11:59 p.m. Oct. 31. Prytania Theatre, 5339 Prytania St., (504) 891-2787; www.theprytania.com.
SAT., OCT. 26
“Evil Dead”
The one-night screening of the 1981 horror film tells the story of a group of friends staying in a cabin for an overnight getaway that turns into a fight for their lives against the awakened dead. 9:30 p.m. The Broad Theater, 636 N. Broad St., (504) 218-1008; www.thebroadtheater.com.
SUN., OCT. 27
“Scream”
In the Wes Craven 1996 modern horror classic, a masked man armed with a knife stalks and murders high school students in the suburbs. 9:30 p.m. The Broad Theater, 636 N. Broad St., (504) 218-1008; www.thebroadtheater.com.