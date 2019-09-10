What's the scoop on the governor's race? Is Jefferson Parish poised on the edge of political change? And why are so many statehouse seats up for grabs in the fall elections?
Join Gambit for a political forum Tuesday, Oct. 1 for a lively discussion of these topics and more.
Political columnists Clancy DuBos from Gambit and Stephanie Grace from The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate will give an in-depth look at the 2019 state and local elections, including the governor's race and Orleans and Jefferson races, with a Q&A following from the audience. The event will be moderated by Gambit editor Kevin Allman.
The doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and the panel will begin at 7 p.m. The event is free with limited seating, but all attendees must RSVP to receive a complimentary ticket.
Reserve a premium seat with a $40 donation to The Times-Picayune Doll and Toy Fund. The Times-Picayune Doll and Toy Fund is a 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization that began in 1896, whose mission is to bring joy to children of families in need in the New Orleans area. The Fund fundraises throughout the year for monetary donations in order to purchase toys, school supplies, snacks and more for as many children as possible. The Fund holds an annual toy distribution the Saturday prior to Christmas Day, where all children ages 12 and under are welcome to attend.