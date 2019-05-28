The Voodoo Music + Arts Experience (aka Voodoo Fest) will announce its 2019 lineup next Tuesday, June 4 at 10 a.m., and tickets will go on sale Thursday, June 6 at 10 a.m.

The festival, which once again will be held in New Orleans City Park, will take place Oct. 25-27.

Three-day general admission passes are $140, with a three-day VIP pass for $400 (which includes access to elevated viewing decks, a VIP lounge, "complimentary haircuts, face painting and tarot card readings" and more).

This year will also feature a Thursday night "feast under the stars" with a five-course meal prepared by Aaron Sanchez, with wine pairings. Tickets for that event are $165.

As for who may be playing: Earlier this month, Brandi Carlisle announced Voodoo as one of her tour stops on Oct. 25; the press release was recalled and reissued without the Voodoo date on it.

