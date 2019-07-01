After participating in the first round of debates last week, five of the two dozen Democratic presidential candidates will speak at Essence Festival in New Orleans this weekend, according to a statement the festival released today.

U.S. Sens. Cory Booker of New Jersey, Kamala Harris of California and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, and former U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke of Texas will each take the stage for an individual Q&A segment Saturday, July 6. South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg will round out the segments on Sunday, July 7.

The 20-minute segments are part of the festival’s “Presidential Spotlight” and will take place sporadically throughout the weekend.

Each will air live on MSNBC’s “PoliticsNation with Al Sharpton” — with Sharpton, Essence Communications CEO Michelle Ebanks and founder of Essence Ventures Richelieu Dennis hosting.

All the segments will take place on the Power Stage at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. General admission to the festival is free and open to the public with tickets on sale for access to paid experiences.

The 2020 candidates are not the only speakers from the political sphere scheduled to speak at Essence Fest. Former first lady Michelle Obama will deliver the keynote address Saturday at 6:30 p.m. in the Superdome with tickets currently selling on Ticketmaster for upward of $97 a piece.

The full Presidential Spotlight schedule:

Saturday, July 6:

Kamala Harris at 11:18 a.m. to 11:38 a.m.

Cory Booker at 1:05 p.m. to 1:25 p.m.

Elizabeth Warren at 2:52 p.m. to 3:12 p.m.

Beto O’Rourke at 4:04 p.m. to 4:24 p.m.

Sunday, July 7:

Pete Buttigieg at 11 a.m. to 11:20 a.m.