Medical professionals and activists against gun violence will hold a New Orleans rally Saturday at the Patrick F. Taylor Library at the Ogden Museum of Southern Art to voice their support for increased research on gun violence.

According to an EventBrite page, the rally will include speeches from Mayor LaToya Cantrell and several members of various medical organizations, including Abigail Solomon of the American Medical Students Association, Christine Petrin of Doctors for America, trauma surgeon Dr. Rebecca Schroll and others.

The mayor’s office did not immediately confirm if the mayor would be speaking at the event.

Representatives from the Louisiana chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, the Louisiana Psychological Association, the Louisiana Public Health Institute and United Way of Southeast Louisiana also will be in attendance.

The event is organized by Giffords, a nonprofit aimed at reducing gun violence that was formed after former U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, from Arizona, was shot in the head in Tucson, Arizona at a 2011 town hall meeting. Twelve other people were injured in the shooting and six were killed.

The event comes in the wake of three major mass shootings — in Chicago; Dayton, Ohio; and El Paso, Texas — that occurred in the span of three days earlier this month.

According to Everytown for Gun Safety, roughly 36,000 people die per year by guns, with suicides accounting for nearly two-thirds of those deaths. Last Sunday, the Washington Post printed the names of the 1,196 people who have died as a result of mass shootings since 1966, noting that the deaths between the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in December 2012 and the shooting in Dayton made up nearly a third of the total deaths.

They accounted for more than a third of the 1,196 killed since 1966. pic.twitter.com/04mkucWlM6 — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) August 11, 2019

This week the Democrat-controlled U.S. House of Representatives voted today to give a total of $50 million to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the National Institutes of Health, according to a Colorado NPR affiliate, to research gun injuries and deaths for the upcoming fiscal year. But the bill is likely to face opposition from the Republican-controlled Senate.

The rally will begin at 11 a.m. and end at noon.