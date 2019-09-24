The second televised debate in the Louisiana governor’s race will be broadcast live on Louisiana Public Broadcasting (LPB) Thursday at 7 p.m., exactly a week after the first.
The debate at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette will mark the last time Democratic incumbent Gov. John Bel Edwards and his two Republican challengers, U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham and Baton Rouge businessman Eddie Rispone, will face off in a debate setting before early voting begins Saturday.
The third and final debate will take place in Shreveport on Oct. 9, a few days before the Oct. 12 primary and a few days after early voting ends on Oct. 5.
LPB and the Council for a Better Louisiana (CABL) will sponsor the debate. LPB president Beth Courtney, CABL executive director Barry Erwin and a panel of journalists will moderate.
The debate will be broadcast in New Orleans on WYES-TV and WLAE-TV and streamed live at LPB.org.
If no candidate receives more than 50 percent of the vote during the primary, a runoff election will be held on Nov. 19 between the two top vote getters.