New Orleans celebrates the life of another Crescent City legend this week. A second line for funk icon Malcolm “Dr. John” Rebennack, who died Thursday of a heart attack at the age of 77, will be held today.

The parade is organized by jazz trumpeter Kermit Ruffins and will start outside his Treme Mother-in-Law Lounge (1500 N Claiborne Ave.) according to a Facebook post.

It will honor Rebennack and his storied musical career, which ranged from bayou concerts to Disney soundtracks to an instantly recognizable Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen “love that chicken” jingle.

The second line will start rolling at 4 p.m.