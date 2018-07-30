I need legal advice: what's the penalty in Orleans Parish for kicking in your neighbors door and snatching their Xbox&throwing it in front of the Leonidas bus?— The Black Pole🎭 🇵🇱 Polska Noir 🇬🇭🇨🇮🇺🇸 (@AmandaSoprano) July 27, 2018
We're back with Jeff Landry vs. John Bel Edwards, plus Charity Hospital, Lakeside Mall, Blue Bikes and officials' reactions to Saturday night's violence.
Still waiting on an answer from the Governor- does he support the #deathpenalty? Yes or No. #lagov #lalege— AG Jeff Landry (@AGJeffLandry) July 24, 2018
It’s not just about capital punishment- it’s about respecting the rule of law and giving closure to the families of victims. #lalege #lagov— AG Jeff Landry (@AGJeffLandry) July 24, 2018
.@RichardACarbo, spox for @LouisianaGov:“We are pleased that [@AGJeffLandry] has conceded that current law, not the governor, is standing in the way of the state resuming executions... We will review his suggestions and hope to re-start a constructive dialogue.” #LALege #LAGov pic.twitter.com/qeHEidjP6N— Harrison Golden (@harrisongolden) July 24, 2018
All the New Orleans RTA buses and streetcars now have these loud announcements at each stop, which is definitely helpful unless you’re on Carrollton and your name is Carolyn and you think a bus is yelling at you.— 🗽Carolyn Scofield 🏳️🌈 (@NewsCarolyn) July 24, 2018
Anyway by 2022 Charity is going to be full of condos and timeshares. The most we can hope for is that it will be haunted.— Klaus Nomi Malone (@prokchorp) July 26, 2018
Maybe I'm an old fuddy-duddy, but an ice cream company introducing a new flavor is not news. It's a free advertisement for the ice cream company.— Danny Monteverde (@DCMonteverde) July 26, 2018
This is why I tell people you never ever sign up for autodraft payments with the SWBNO. pic.twitter.com/xx7DSmFnCO— Kevin O'Mara (@komara) July 26, 2018
There's gonna be an NOPD checkpoint on Friday night. If you get stopped, hopefully you will be enough of a "real American" for them not to beat you up.— skooks (@skooks) July 25, 2018
If you remember this in Lakeside Mall in Nola, you should be able to get a veteran’s discount pic.twitter.com/0xdchU98DZ— Chance McGee (@chanceemcgee) July 25, 2018
"I want a president who's going to rule with an iron fist— finally. Someboy who's going to stand up for America."Diners in Louisiana talk politics, the economy and jobs on @foxandfriends. pic.twitter.com/DfV8XE8pAV— Fox News (@FoxNews) July 26, 2018
This community & our collective humanity suffered this week from the actions of 2 off duty NOPD officers. Mr. Gomez, as Council President I need to publicly apologize on behalf of this city. I am sorry for the pain & anguish that has been inflicted on you https://t.co/0jioeT4yJV— Jason Williams (@RunWithJason) July 26, 2018
Leaving hospital and strangers in elevator are having a raucous nola conversation about food, I add “I'm starving”. A woman whips out a jar of pickles from her purse: “Baby, u wanna a pickle???” She carries three varieties at all times and agreed to pose. #EmergencyPickles #Nola pic.twitter.com/WWQQOAplP4— TheTravelingFoodie (@Kristine_Froeba) July 27, 2018
Katrina coming upon 13 years and there is still no movie theater, shopping mall or major chain restaurants in New Orleans East.— Martin Niggs (@MichaelHJordan) July 27, 2018
Homeless man shot himself in Audubon Park and a nearby homeowner's comment on NextDoor is to be upset that homeless people are taking up residence in the park. Not that some people have no home and shoot themselves in despair.— Be Best Beth (@elsbet) July 28, 2018
@BlueBikesNOLA Why do I pay $6 for an entire day in Minneapolis and $8 per hour in N.O. @bcbs_companies pic.twitter.com/4q8AiOCtbz— Katy Reckdahl (@katyreckdahl) July 28, 2018
Several restaurants in NOLA: “Ouch!” https://t.co/XOEbinuR0e— Melanie Morel-Ensminger (@RevMelanieNOLA) July 29, 2018
There is no place in New Orleans for this kind of violence. I speak for everyone in our City when I say we are disgusted, we are infuriated, & we have had more than enough. Three more lives — gone. It has to end. It’s unacceptable anywhere. pic.twitter.com/WqUWcf75V3— Mayor LaToya Cantrell (@mayorcantrell) July 29, 2018
.@mayorcantrell @theadvocateno @NOLAnews @WWLTV @wdsu Remember the fed’l Investigative Assistance for Violent Crime Act.The Claiborne incident is a “mass killing,” so @NOPDNews can request @FBINewOrleans @DHSgov help.Get this case solved now and prevent more violence. pic.twitter.com/Oq36U5xDMC— Kenneth Polite (@kennethpolite) July 29, 2018
The violence in New Orleans needs to stop. It was hard to hear of the shooting that took place last night off of Claiborne. #StopTheViolence— Cyndi Nguyen (@Vote4Cyndi) July 29, 2018
Skip of ‘Chicken and Watermelon’ does much community service & outreach with his platform such as healthcare assistance & youth summer programs. The PRESS didn’t show up to any of that... There was a shooting last night at his spot, now the press won’t leave. Interesting. pic.twitter.com/D8PT0Vg4rr— Edward Buckles (@E_Buckles) July 29, 2018