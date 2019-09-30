U.S. House Speaker Tip O’Neill famously declared, “All politics is local.” If you’re looking for the hottest races on the Louisiana ballot this election cycle, heed O’Neill’s advice and check out the local contests — particularly in Jefferson Parish.
That’s not to say the governor’s race isn’t heating up. It is — finally. For most of this election cycle, however, Louisiana’s political waters have been uncharacteristically calm. While the race for governor tops the ballot, it shares the spotlight in metro New Orleans with several showdowns in Jefferson Parish.
In the contest for Jefferson Parish president, At-Large Councilwoman Cynthia Lee Sheng and former Parish President John Young are waging scorched-earth campaigns against each other to succeed the scandalized Mike Yenni, who opted not to seek re-election. Other contested races include an at-large council showdown and a rematch for sheriff.
In New Orleans, where there are no citywide contests, several legislative races have generated lots of interest.
Experts agree that while the governor’s race is by no means a foregone conclusion, it has been tame compared to the fight we saw four years ago, when four major candidates slugged it out for months leading up to the primary.
“There doesn’t seem to be much passion statewide,” says University of Louisiana-Lafayette political scientist Pearson Cross, a veteran observer of state politics. “We could have had a barn-burning governor’s race this year, but the three candidates most likely to give [incumbent] John Bel Edwards a run for his money decided not to run.”
Those coulda-been candidates are U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise of Metairie, U.S. Sen. John Neely Kennedy and state Attorney General Jeff Landry. “Had any one of them jumped into the race, it would be a lot closer and more dramatic,” Cross says.
Cross adds that while Edwards’ two main GOP opponents — U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham of Alto and businessman Eddie Rispone of Baton Rouge —have standing among Republican voters, this governor’s race “doesn’t feel quite like Clash of the Titans.”
Baton Rouge pollster Bernie Pinsonat agrees.
“We’re very deep into a governor’s race, and the interest level is probably as bad as I’ve ever seen it,” says Pinsonat, whose early September survey had Edwards leading each of his GOP opponents by double digits — and beating them both combined. “They’re running a lot of ads [against Edwards], but voters’ comfort level is to the point that a lot of it is just background noise. … There are no frayed nerves, no energy created by all the ads. The electorate is on the verge of snoozing through the entire governor’s election. That could change, but it remains a possibility.”
Pinsonat notes that calm political waters are good news for incumbents and those with name recognition — at every level. For example, of the 144 legislative seats up for grabs this year, 52 have already been decided by a lack of opposition — 40 in the 105-member House, and 12 in the 39-member Senate. He adds that the GOP, which already controls both the House and Senate, is poised to pick up more seats in both chambers.
Looking at the governor’s race, Pinsonat says Edwards is “using the correct playbook” by avoiding controversy and minimizing issues that could be used against him. In ruby-red Louisiana, that means emphasizing his pro-life and pro-gun bona fides, which he burnished as a two-term state lawmaker.
“To date the Republicans have not figured out a way to take a layer off his armor,” Pinsonat says. “He remains, so far, impregnable. … He’s given voters no reason to be upset with him. Unless the Republicans come up with something dramatic, he’s put it on cruise control.”
Cross says there’s another reason for the lack of fireworks in the governor’s race: Donald Trump.
“There’s a lot of drama nationally,” Cross says. “One of the interesting things about Trump’s presidency is that it’s a riveting show, whether you love him or hate him. Everybody tunes in to the show every day, to see what’s happening. State politics seems pale by comparison.”
In recent weeks, the tempo — and the temperature — of the governor’s race has ticked upward, at least among the Republican candidates. Rispone, who finished third in Pinsonat’s poll, began attacking Abraham in TV ads. Up to that point, the two men focused their attacks on Edwards — so much so that the state GOP endorsed them both, as did the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry (LABI), a potent conservative force in the state.
Rispone’s attack ads against Abraham initially brought some high-profile Republicans to the congressman’s aid, but they also may have weakened Abraham’s once-solid hold on second place.
Rispone and Abraham share two daunting — and somewhat conflicting — challenges: Together, they need to keep Edwards below 50% on Oct. 12; at the same time, they’re competing against each other for a spot in the runoff, if there’s to be a runoff. The latter challenge no doubt moved Rispone to attack Abraham.
No one doubts that Edwards will run first in the primary. If he garners a majority of the vote on Oct. 12 — which is his campaign’s sole focus — he will win re-election outright. The key for Edwards will be turnout, particularly among African-American voters, who support him in overwhelming numbers.
In other statewide races, most incumbents appear to be cruising to victory. The lone exception could be Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon. Challenger Tim Temple, an insurance executive, has pumped a lot of money into a TV campaign. Donelon remains the better-known candidate, though neither is a household name across the state.
The marquee contest in Jefferson Parish is the race between Lee Sheng and Young for parish president. The gloves came off early when Young tried to tie Lee Sheng to the production and storage of cyanide at a plant on the West Bank — which the council approved unanimously in January 2018.
In April of this year, the council revoked the plant’s permit for expansion, but that didn’t stop Young from dubbing his opponent “Cyanide Cynthia” shortly after she announced her candidacy. Lee Sheng says Young praised the sprawling chemical complex that includes the proposed cyanide storage tanks while he was parish president, calling it “a dream come true for this community” when the expanded facility broke ground in 2013.
Then came the dueling “letters” TV attack ads.
Lee Sheng fired the first shot in the latest round of volleys in an ad labeled “Dear John.” As instrumental strains of “Your Cheatin’ Heart” play in the background, a woman’s voice reads a “Dear John” letter to Young, explaining why she cannot vote for him. The spot accuses Young of covering up sexual harassment in his administration, evading public records laws and of being a "career politician." It also mocks his tenure as an assistant district attorney, saying, "Collecting money for parking tickets doesn't make you a crime fighter."
Days later, Young fired back with a "Dear Cynthia" ad. "The fact is, you know John Young never covered up or was even accused of sexual harassment," a woman’s voice says, also accompanied by background music. "The allegations were made against a parish employee. When the issue came to Young's attention, he took action, ordered an investigation. That's called leadership. … Cynthia, if you can’t get your facts straight as a candidate, how can you do so as parish president?”
Jefferson has two other parishwide contests — the race for sheriff and the race for Council member At-Large “B.”
The sheriff’s race features incumbent Joe Lopinto facing the man he beat just over 18 months ago, former sheriff’s office spokesman John Fortunato. That race began with a bang. Fortunato jumped into the race minutes before qualifying closed, and minutes later Lopinto said he called the FBI to report Fortunato for allegedly trying to pressure him to help his former opponent get a job at the Causeway Commission — or face Fortunato at the polls again. Fortunato scoffed at the allegation. While this race is a rematch, Fortunato doesn’t have nearly the resources or political support he had in their first faceoff. Still, it’s a race, and anything can happen in Jefferson Parish.
The contest for Council member At-Large “B” is a generational matchup. Veteran Councilman Paul Johnston, who has served in public office for a quarter-century, faces first-time candidate and former TV news anchor Scott Walker. Johnston has raised and spent more money and appears to have more organized political support, but Walker has a higher profile thanks to his time as a local news anchor — and he’s a more energetic and telegenic candidate.
“The tabloid races seem to be in Jefferson,” says local pollster and Xavier University political scientist Silas Lee, who is not surveying for any candidate in Jefferson. “Like tabloids, they are driven by a little bit of scandal, a little bit of whodunnit, and some intrigue. It’s like a TV soap opera — there are lots of different seats open and lots of political drama.”
Elsewhere in Jefferson and New Orleans, legislative races are heating up. Term limits have forced a number of incumbents either to seek other offices or return to private life — at least temporarily — and the races for their seats are hotly contested. Some incumbents who are not term limited face well-financed opponents.
The ballot also features a regional race for a seat on the state Supreme Court and a statewide referendum on four proposed constitutional amendments.
Early voting started Sept. 28 and continues through Saturday, Oct. 5.
Get more information
Looking for one place to get to nonpartisan information about voting, candidates and the proposed constitutional amendments?
The League of Women Voters of New Orleans (LWVNO) posts links to statewide and local candidates’ responses to the League’s issue-based questionnaires at my.lwv.org/louisiana/new-orleans.
The LWVNO site also contains links to other nonpartisan websites where you can get information about what’s on YOUR ballot, where you can vote, how to vote early or absentee, and the proposed constitutional amendments.