Prominent national Democratic figures will be in New Orleans this weekend for the College Democrats of America 2019 Summer Convention hosted at Tulane University Friday through Sunday.

The conference will feature speeches from U.S. Reps. Maxine Waters of California, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, Cedric Richmond of Louisiana, Jan Schakowsky of Illinois and former Rep. Stacey Abrams of Georgia.

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell, Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston-Broome and Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins of Shreveport will also be in attendance.

The three-day event, hosted by the Tulane Democrats, will take place at the University’s Lavin-Bernick Center. The conference only is open to members of the College Democrats and its partner organizations.

Friday's discussion topics will include black women in politics, climate change and reproductive health care.

The College Democrats of Louisiana will host a Louisiana Reception Friday night which will include a host of local politicians and party activists. State Sen. Karen Carter Peterson of New Orleans, state Rep. Ted James of Baton Rouge and Louisiana House District 94 candidate Tammy Savoie will speak at the reception.

Saturday, the conference’s longest day, will have sessions on topics like professional branding, the Israeli-Palestinian relationship and Facebook campaign strategies, and will conclude with a dinner featuring Peterson, Waters and Abrams. Tlaib will speak Sunday morning.

