Willie Robertson, CEO of the West Monroe-based company Duck Commander and one of the stars of the faux-reality show "Duck Dynasty," has weighed in on the Louisiana governor's race — and his choice is Baton Rouge businessman Eddie Rispone.

"I was born here. Raised my family and built our company here," Robertson says in a 30-second endorsement video. "Louisiana means everything to me. That's why I'm endorsing Eddie Rispone for governor."

"He may not be the slickest or the smoothest, but he's not a career politician," Robertson adds.

I am honored to have the endorsement from Duck Commander CEO and proud Louisianian, @williebosshog. Willie endorsed @realDonaldTrump in 2016 for being the political outsider, and I am honored to have his support as the only conservative outsider in this race. #LAGov pic.twitter.com/wThebEHoyR — Eddie Rispone (@EddieRispone) October 3, 2019

"Willie endorsed @realDonaldTrump in 2016 for being the political outsider," Rispone said in a tweet, "and I am honored to have his support as the only conservative outsider in this race." (He doesn't mention that in 2015, before he went for Trump, Robertson was supporting former Gov. Bobby Jindal for president.)

Original episodes of "Duck Dynasty" aired from 2012 to 2017, and an endorsement from members of the Robertson family were coveted by nearly any conservative Louisiana politician during that time. In 2013, Robertson endorsed Vance McAllister — like Rispone, an "outsider" and political newcomer — for Louisiana's 5th District seat in Congress.

After McAllister won and subsequently declared the job "sucks," Robertson family patriarch Phil Robertson threw his support behind another outsider, Robertson cousin Zach Dasher, who lost.

In the 2015 governor's race, the Robertson clan supported former U.S. Sen. David Vitter over the eventual victor, Gov. John Bel Edwards. An ad with Willie Robertson — with the two men dressed in camouflage — was produced, stressing Vitter's contrition and redemption after his prostitution scandal:

During the 2016 presidential campaign, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz trumpeted the endorsement of Robertson family patriarch Phil Robertson. The now-requisite commercial with the two men sitting in a duck blind in camouflage clothing and face paint was produced.

“My qualifications for president of the United States are rather narrow," Robertson said. "Is he or she godly? Does he or she love us? Can he or she do the job? And finally — would they kill a duck and put him in a pot and make him a good duck gumbo?”