Ancora Pizzeria & Salumeria
4508 Freret St., (504) 324-1636; www.ancorapizza.com
Quattro Formaggi pizza features tomato sauce and fior de latte, ricotta, grana Padano and fontal cheeses. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Apolline
4729 Magazine St., (504) 894-8881; www.apollinerestaurant.com
Eggs Apolline features crawfish tails, andouille, poached eggs and hollandaise over a biscuit. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for dinner. Brunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $$$
Arana Taqueria y Cantina
3242 Magazine St., (504) 894-1233; www.aranataqueria.com
A fried open-faced tamale is topped with chicken tinga or shrimp, queso fresco, roasted corn, pickled red onions and chili corn cream. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Atchafalaya
901 Louisiana Ave., (504) 891-9626; www.atchafalayarestaurant.com
A Home Place Pastures pork loin is served with Savoy cabbage slaw, black-eyed peas, Wisconsin cheese curds and Mornay sauce. Reservations recommended. Dinner daily, brunch Thu.-Mon. $$$
August Moon
3635 Prytania St., (504) 899-5129; www.augustmoonuptown.com
Lemon grass shrimp is served with sweet onion, peppers, lemon grass and vermicelli. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
The Avenue Pub
1732 St. Charles Ave., (504) 586-9243; www.theavenuepub.com
A St. James Cheese Co. plate features a rotating selection of cheeses, cured meats, mustards, fruits and nuts. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$
Avo
5908 Magazine St., (504) 509-6550; www.restaurantavo.com
Tonnarelli pasta is served with shrimp, artichoke and pepperoncini peppers. Reservations recommended. Dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$
Bakery Bar
1179 Annunciation St., (504) 513-8664; www.bakery.bar
A Fenrir’s Binding is a lemon chiffon donut with Trix yogurt icing, raspberry caviar and framboise mousse. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night Tue.-Sun., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$
Bar Frances
4525 Freret St., (504) 371-5043; www.barfrances.com
Tuna tartare is served with goji berries, Persian cucumbers, pickled turmeric, lemon-pepita vinaigrette and taro root chips. Reservations recommended. Dinner daily, brunch Fri.-Sun. $$$
Barracuda
3984 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 266-2961; www.eatbarracuda.com
A pork carnitas taco is topped with onions and cilantro on a flour tortilla. No reservations. Breakfast Sat.-Sun., lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $
Baru Bistro & Tapas
3700 Magazine St., (504) 895-2225; www.barutapasnola.com
Mango and avocado salad includes marinated cherry tomatoes, salt-cured cucumbers, arugula, pepitas and herb vinaigrette. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$
Basin Seafood & Spirits
3222 Magazine St., (504) 302-7391
A cornmeal-crusted soft-shell crab is served with corn maque choux, pecan bacon and crawfish cream. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$
Bayou Bar
Pontchartrain Hotel, 2031 St. Charles Ave., (504) 323-1456; www.bayoubarneworleans.com
A 1&1 Burger is served with cheddar cheese curds and hickory sauce. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Bearcat Cafe
2521 Jena St., (504) 309-9011; www.bearcatcafe.com
Xiong mao noodles are purple sweet potato noodles tossed with tomato, artichoke and preserved lemon pesto. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Tue.-Sun. $$
Bistro Daisy
5831 Magazine St., (504) 899-6987; www.bistrodaisy.com
Gulf seafood bouillabaisse features saffron and Herbsaint broth and is served with croutons with rouille. Reservations recommended. Dinner Tue.-Sat. $$$
Blaze Pizza
5001 Freret St., (504) 603-3085; www.blazepizza.com
The build-your-own pizza concept includes choices of white, red or garlic-pesto sauces, cheeses, meats, vegetables and finishes such as balsamic glaze, barbecue sauce or ranch dressing. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $
BOIL Seafood House
3340 Magazine St., (504) 309-4532; www.boilseafoodhouse.com
A Shack combo includes a pound of boiled shrimp, a pound of snow crab legs, andouille sausage, corn and potatoes. Reservations accepted. Lunch Fri.-Sun., dinner daily. $$
Bordeaux
4734 Magazine St., (504) 273-5747; www.bordeauxnola.com
Roasted lamb shoulder is served with potatoes dauphinoise and greens. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch Wed.-Fri., dinner Tue.-Sat., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$
Bouligny Tavern
3641 Magazine St., (504) 891-1810; www.boulignytavern.com
A grilled sirloin burger is topped with confit tomatoes, arugula, red onion and aioli. No reservations. Dinner and late-night Mon.-Sat. $$
Breaux Mart
3233 Magazine St., (504) 262-6019; www.breauxmart.com
See Chalmette section for restaurant description.
The Bulldog
3236 Magazine St., (504) 891-1516; www.draftfreak.com/bulldog
See Mid-City section for restaurant description. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily, late night Wed.-Sat. $
Cafe Abyssinia
3511 Magazine St., (504) 894-6238; www.cafeabyssinianola.com
Ethiopian lega tibs features beef sauteed with onion, peppers, tomato and garlic and is served with injera bread. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Casamento’s Restaurant
4330 Magazine St., (504) 895-9761; www.casamentosrestaurant.com
Char-grilled oysters are topped with butter, garlic and Parmesan. No reservations. Lunch Thu.-Sat., dinner Thu.-Sun. Cash only. $$
Cavan
3607 Magazine St., (504) 509-7655; www.cavannola.com
Shrimp and cabbage is served with coconut curry with Calabrian chili sambal. Reservations recommended. Dinner daily, brunch Fri.-Sun. $$
Charlie’s Steak House
4510 Dryades St., (504) 895-9323; www.charliessteakhousenola.com
A Charlie is a grilled 32-ounce T-bone steak served on a sizzling platter. Reservations recommended. Dinner Tue.-Sat. $$$
Cherry Espresso Bar
1581 Magazine St., Suite 2, (504) 267-4722; 4877 Laurel St., (504) 875-3699; www.cherrycoffeeroasters.com
Avocado toast features avocado, Himalayan salt, cherry tomatoes and pickled vegetables. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $
City Greens
5001 Freret St., Suite B, (504) 323-2893; www.eatcitygreens.com
Slow-cooked Raines Farm wagyu beef tops a bowl with corn, grape tomatoes, red onion, cabbage, blue corn chips, arugula, Mississippi wild rice and sweet corn dressing. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Clancy’s
6100 Anunciation St., (504) 895-1111; www.clancysneworleans.com
A veal chop is topped with roasted tomatoes and herb demi-glace. Reservations recommended. Lunch Thu.-Fri., dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$
The Columns Hotel
3811 St. Charles Ave., (504) 899-9308; www.thecolumns.com
At brunch, shrimp and grits is served with bacon and creamy Charleston sauce with andouille. Reservations accepted. Breakfast daily, brunch Sun. $$
Commander’s Palace
1403 Washington Ave., (504) 899-8221; www.commanderspalace.com
Apple-lacquered Texas quail from Broken Arrow Ranch is stuffed with fire-roasted chili boudin and served with cider-braised cabbage choucroute. Reservations recommended. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$
The Company Burger
4600 Freret St., (504) 267-0320; www.thecompanyburger.com
A Company burger features two Creekstone Farm beef patties, American cheese, bread-and-butter pickles and red onions on a Weiss Guys& rsquo; bun. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $
Coquette
2800 Magazine St., (504) 265-0421; www.coquettenola.com
Smoked beef short rib is served with English peas, cherry tomatoes and jalapenos. Reservations recommended. Dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$
Costera
4938 Prytania St., (504) 302-2332; www.costerarestaurant.com
Gambas al Ajillo features shrimp sauteed with jalapeno, lemon, chili flakes and Fino sherry and served with sofrito sauce and bread. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Wed.-Mon. $$$
Creole Creamery
4924 Prytania St., (504) 894-8680; www.creolecreamery.com
A peanut butter fudge sundae includes two scoops of bittersweet chocolate torte ice cream in a peanut butter-coated glass topped with hot fudge and peanuts. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $
Cure
4905 Freret St., (504) 302-2357; www.curenola.com
A Midnight Cuban includes roasted pork, bacon, Swiss cheese and dill pickles on Leidenheimer brioche. Reservations accepted. Dinner and late-night daily. $$
d'Juice
4838 Magazine St., (504) 302-1965; www.d-juice.com
A roasted turkey sandwich is topped with spinach, tomato, avocado spread and pepper jelly. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $
The Daily Beet
3300 Magazine St., (504) 766-0377; www.thedailybeetnola.com
Beet Benedict features poached eggs, avocado mash, spinach, Bellegarde Bakery country bread, herbs and miso-beet hollandaise. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $
Dat Dog
3336 Magazine St., (504) 324-2226; 5030 Freret St., (504) 899-6883; www.datdog.com
See Faubourg Marigny section for restaurant description. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $
Deanie’s Seafood
2200 Magazine St., (504) 962-7760; www.deanies.com
See French Quarter section for restaurant description.
Del Fuego Taqueria
4518 Magazine St., (504) 309-5797; www.delfuegotaqueria.com
Queso fundido con chorizo verde features house-made green chorizo, spinach, broiled Chihuahua and jack cheeses, salsa fresca and house-made Oaxacan corn tortillas. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat., brunch Sat. $$
The Delachaise
3442 St. Charles Ave., (504) 895-0858; www.thedelachaise.com
Grilled eggplant cannoli are filled with chevre and ricotta cheeses and served with muhammara dipping sauce. No reservations. Lunch Fri.-Sun., dinner and late-night daily. $$
Desi Vega’s Steakhouse
628 St. Charles Ave., (504) 523-7600; www.desivegasteaks.com
Who Dat shrimp are bacon-wrapped Gulf shrimp stuffed with crabmeat and served with sweet Thai chili sauce. Reservations recommended. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner Tue.-Sat. $$$
Dick & Jenny’s
4501 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 894-9880; www.dickandjennys.com
Blackened shrimp pasta includes lemon cream sauce and bell peppers over fettuccine. Delivery available. Reservations recommended. Dinner Tue.-Sun. $$$
District Donuts.Sliders.Brew
2209 Magazine St., (504) 570-6945; 5637 Magazine St., (504) 313-1316; www.districtdonuts.com
The changing selection of doughnut flavors includes toasted coconut, coffee cake, Key lime, Nutella mousse, peanut butter cup, white chocolate raspberry, berries and cream, turtle cheesecake and chocolate glazed. No reservations. Hours vary by location. $
Domilise’s Po-Boys & Bar
5240 Annunciation St., (504) 899-9126; www.domilisespoboys.com
The Half and Half po-boy includes fried oysters and shrimp, lettuce, tomato, pickles, ketchup and hot sauce. No reservations. Lunch and early dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Down the Hatch Bar & Grill
1921 Sophie Wright Place, (504) 522-0909
Pulled pork nachos include tomatoes, bacon, fried jalapenos, red onions, scallions, picante sauce and sour cream. Delivery available for dinner. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$
El Pavo Real
4401 S. Broad St., (504) 266-2022; www.elpavorealnola.com
Sauteed Gulf shrimp and vegetables are served with chipotle and coconut milk sauce, plantains and cilantro rice. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Tue.-Sun., dinner Tue.-Sat. $
Emeril’s Delmonico
1300 St. Charles Ave., (504) 525-4937; www.emerilsrestaurants.com/emerils-delmonico
Lobster and burrata ravioli is topped with a sauce made with Delmonico’s house-made guanciale, tomato, cognac and sweet basil. Reservations recommended. Dinner daily. $$$
Fat Boy Pantry
1302 Magazine St., (504) 239-9514; www.facebook.com/thefatboypantry
A fried lobster po-boy is topped with remoulade and drawn butter and served with fries. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $
Fat Harry’s
4330 St. Charles Ave., (504) 895-9582; www.facebook.com/fatharrys
Buffalo wings are served with celery and blue cheese or ranch dipping sauce. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$
Frankie & Johnny’s
321 Arabella St., (504) 243-1234; www.frankieandjohnnys.net
The catfish po-boy features a grilled or fried fillet topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles and mayonnaise. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Freret Beer Room
5018 Freret St., (504) 298-7468; www.freretbeerroom.com
A Paris, Texas sandwich features house-smoked brisket, Gruyere cheese, cornichons, argula and horseradish butter on Bellegarde Bakery baguette. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Wed.-Mon. $$
G’s Kitchen Spot
Balcony Bar, 3201 Magazine St., (504) 894-8888; www.gspizzas.com
See G’s Pizza in Mid-City section for restaurant description. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Dinner and late-night daily. $
Gautreau’s Restaurant
1728 Soniat St., (504) 899-7397; www.gautreausrestaurant.com
Seared red snapper is served with cilantro dashi broth, a grilled sushi rice cake, baby eggplant, long choy and Japanese sofrito. Reservations recommended. Dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$
Good Bird
5031 Freret St., (504) 516-2307; www.goodbirdnola.com
A Larry Bird sandwich features roasted Springer Mountain Farms chicken, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato and aioli on ciabatta and is served with house-made chips. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $$
Gracious Bakery & Cafe
2854 St. Charles Ave., (504) 301-9949; 4930 Prytania St., (504) 300-8135; www.graciousbakery.com
See Mid-City section for restaurant description.
Green to Go
2633 Napoleon Ave., (504) 460-3160; www.greentogonola.com
A Rainbow salad includes carrots, cucumbers, bell peppers, tomatoes, onions, sunflower seeds, mixed greens and tomato-onion vinaigrette. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Mon.-Fri. $
Gris-Gris
1800 Magazine St., (504) 272-0241; www.grisgrisnola.com
Seafood-stuffed crab includes shrimp, oysters and blue crab dressing served with mixed greens, tomatoes and remoulade. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner daily. $$$
Haiku
4430 Magazine St., (504) 301-0850; www.haikunola.com
A Hidden Dragon roll includes spicy tuna, salmon, mango, spicy mayonnaise and eel sauce. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
High Hat Cafe
4500 Freret St., (504) 754-1336; www.highhatcafe.com
Barbecued Gulf shrimp are sauteed in a sauce of Abita Turbodog, butter, garlic and peppers and served with a side such as coleslaw, pimiento cheese grits, sweet potato salad or black-eyed peas. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Hoshun Restaurant
1601 St. Charles Ave., (504) 302-9716; www.hoshunrestaurant.com
A Super Dome roll is a spicy crawfish, avocado roll topped with spicy tuna, snow crab, tempura flakes and spicy mayonnaise. Limited delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$
Houston’s
1755 St. Charles Ave., (504) 524-1578; www.houstons.com
A Hawaiian rib-eye steak is marinated in pineapple, soy and ginger and served with a baked potato. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$$
Humble Bagel
4716 Freret St., (504) 355-3535; www.humblebagel.com
A house-made bagel and lox is served with tomato, red onion, capers and cream cheese. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Thu.-Mon. $
Iacovone Kitchen
5033 Freret St., (504) 533-9742; www.iacovonekitchen.com
A pressed roast beef debris po-boy includes slow-roasted black Angus beef, gravy, horseradish sour cream and pickles. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat. $$
Jack Rose
Pontchartrain Hotel, 2031 St. Charles Ave., (504) 323-1500; www.jackroserestaurant.com
A veal chop is served with prosciutto, sage and baby green beans. Reservations recommended. Lunch Fri., dinner Wed.-Sun., brunch Sun. $$$
Joey K’s Restaurant & Bar
3001 Magazine St., (504) 891-0997; www.joeyksrestaurant.com
A fried eggplant Napoleon includes shrimp and crawfish cream sauce. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Juan’s Flying Burrito
2018 Magazine St., (504) 569-0000; 5538 Magazine St., (504) 897-4800; www.juansflyingburrito.com
See Mid-City section for restaurant description.
Jung’s Golden Dragon
3009 Magazine St., (504) 891-8280; www.jungsgoldendragonii.com
A boneless half duck is sauteed with onions and green onions in brown sauce. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
The Kolache Kitchen
4701 Freret St., (504) 218-5341; www.kolachekitchenbr.com
Boudin, jalapenos and cheese fill a kolache. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $
La Boulangerie
4600 Magazine St., (504) 269-3777; www.laboulangerienola.com
Le Fromager is a brie and pepper jelly sandwich served on raisin-walnut bread. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $
La Carreta
1814 Magazine St., (504) 304-7063; www.carretarestaurant.com
A beef chimichanga is served with guacamole, pico de gallo, beans and rice. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
La Crepe Nanou
1410 Robert St., (504) 899-2670; www.lacrepenanou.com
Price Edward Island mussels are served in creamy white wine broth with hand-cut fries. Reservations accepted. Dinner daily, brunch Sun. $$
La Petite Grocery
4238 Magazine St., (504) 891-3377; www.lapetitegrocery.com
An LPG burger is topped with Gruyere cheese, pickles, onion marmalade, arugula, whole-grain mustard and aioli on a brioche bun and served with french fries. Reservations recommended. Lunch Tue.-Sat., dinner daily, brunch Sun. $$$
Le’s Baguette Banh Mi Cafe
4607 Dryades St., (504) 895-2620; www.facebook.com/lesbaguettenola
A five-spice barbecued pork belly banh mi is topped with cucumber, pickled carrots, daikon radish, cilantro, jalapenos and Sriracha aioli. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Wed.-Mon. $
LemonShark Poke
2901 Magazine St., (504) 518-6665; www.lemonsharkpoke.com
A California roll bowl includes crab salad, avocado, cucumber salad, carrots, ginger onions, green onions, spicy mayonnaise and eel sauce over quinoa or white or brown rice. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Liberty Cheesesteaks
5041 Freret St., (504) 875-4447; www.libertycheesesteaks.com
The Original is a cheese steak featuring New York strip steak and provolone or white American cheese. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $
Lilette
3637 Magazine St., (504) 895-1636; www.liletterestaurant.com
Braised lamb shoulder is served with semolina gnocchi and wilted spinach. Reservations recommended. Lunch Tue.-Sat., dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$
Lilly’s Cafe
1813 Magazine St., (504) 599-9999
Combination pho features brisket, flank steak and beef meatballs in beef broth with vermicelli, served with bean sprouts, green onions, basil and jalapenos on the side. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $
Little Korea BBQ
2240 Magazine St., (504) 821-5006; www.littlekoreabbq.flavorplate.com
Japchae features sweet potato glass noodles and vegetables. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Wed.-Mon. $$
Lula Restaurant Distillery
1532 St. Charles Ave., (504) 267-7624; www.lulanola.com
Pork boudin-stuffed quail is glazed with Lula spiced rum and served with maque choux. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$
LUVI
5236 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 605-3340; www.luvirestaurant.com
Mala Holla is spicy beef with cilantro, peanuts and ghost chili oil. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat. $$
Mahony’s Original Po-Boys & Seafood
3454 Magazine St., (504) 899-3374; www.mahonyspoboys.com
See French Quarter section for restaurant description. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$
Mais Arepas
1200 Carondelet St., (504) 523-6247; www.facebook.com/maisarepas
A chori arepa features grilled chorizo, avocado puree, mozzarella and Colombian garlic sauce. Reservations accepted. Lunch Tue.-Sat., dinner Tue.-Sun. $$
Martin Wine Cellar
3827 Baronne St., (504) 899-7411; www.martinwine.com
A Cedric sandwich features roasted chicken breast, Swiss cheese, spinach, tomato, red onions and mayonnaise on seven-grain bread. No reservations. Lunch daily, dinner Mon.-Sat., brunch Sat.-Sun. $
Max Well New Orleans
6101 Magazine St., (504) 301-0510; www.maxwellneworleans.com
A California salad includes mixed greens, avocado, almonds, red peppers, cucumber, cilantro and a choice of dressing. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $
Mayas Restaurant
2027 Magazine St., (504) 309-3401; www.mayasonmagazine.com
A Caballo features Cuban-style grilled skirt steak, fried eggs, jasmine rice, sweet plantains and potatoes, sauteed with onions and tomatoes in a savory sauce. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch Wed.-Fri., dinner Wed.-Sun., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$
McClure’s Barbecue
NOLA Brewing Company, 3001 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 301-2367; www.mccluresbarbecue.com
A Smoky Cuban sandwich includes pork, ham, provolone cheese, pickles and mustard sauce and is served with a side. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Midway Pizza
4725 Freret St., (504) 322-2815; www.midwaypizzanola.com
A Thunderbird pie includes roasted chicken, Chisesi ham, applewood-smoked bacon, caramelized onions, green onions and roasted red pepper aioli. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat. $$
Mint Modern Vietnamese Bistro
5100 Freret St., (504) 218-5534
A kimchi burger is topped with kimchi and spicy aioli on a buttered brioche bun and served with sweet potato fries. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $
Mr. John’s Steakhouse
2111 St. Charles Ave., (504) 679-7697; www.mrjohnssteakhouse.com
Who Dat shrimp features bacon-wrapped Gulf shrimp stuffed with crabmeat and served with sweet Thai chili sauce and chipotle remoulade. Reservations recommended. Lunch Fri., dinner Tue.-Sat. $$$
Miyako Hibachi & Sushi
1403 St. Charles Ave., (504) 410-9997; www.miyakonola.com
A Shaggy Dog roll includes snow crab, shrimp tempura and avocado inside and crabstick eel sauce and spicy mayonnaise on top. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner daily. $$
Mona’s Cafe
4126 Magazine St., (504) 894-9800; www.monascafefrenchmen.com
See Faubourg Marigny section for restaurant description.
The Munch Factory
1901 Sophie Wright Place, (504) 324-5372; www.themunchfactory.net
Fried oysters Gentilly are served over creamed spinach with caramelized onions in Worcestershire reduction. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat., brunch Sun. $$
New York Pizza
4418 Magazine St., (504) 891-2376; www.newyorkpizzanola.com
A calzone is filled with Genoa salami, mozzarella and ricotta cheeses and tomato sauce. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Nirvana Indian Cuisine
4308 Magazine St., (504) 894-9797; www.insidenirvana.com
A Flag of India platter includes butter chicken, malai kebab and saag paneer. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $$
Nole
2001 St. Charles Ave., (504) 593-9955; www.nolerestaurant.com
Beer-battered fried fish tacos are topped with spicy cabbage, avocado and lime Creole cream cheese and served with black beans and green rice. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $$
Nomiya
4226 Magazine St.; www.nomiyaramen.com
Geki-kara ramen includes braised pork, egg, noodles, leeks and chilies in pork broth. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $$
Parran’s Po-Boys & Restaurant
4920 Prytania St., (504) 875-4620; www.parranspoboys.com
See Metairie section for restaurant description.
Pascal’s Manale Restaurant
1838 Napoleon Ave., (504) 895-4877; www.pascalsmanale.com
Signature New Orleans barbecue shrimp features heads-on Gulf shrimp in tangy butter sauce served with French bread. Reservations recommended. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$
Patois
6078 Laurel St., (504) 895-9441; www.patoisnola.com
Gnocchi are tossed with jumbo lump crabmeat, English peas, oyster mushrooms and potato in cream sauce and topped with crab roe butter and Piave Vecchio cheese. Reservations recommended. Lunch Fri., dinner Wed.-Sat., brunch Sun. $$$
Pho Cam Ly
3814 Magazine St., (504) 644-4228; www.phocamly.com
Banh mi ga nuong xa includes lemon grass chicken, cucumber, carrot, cilantro and butter on French bread. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sun. $
Picnic Provisions & Whiskey
741 State St., (504) 266-2810; www.nolapicnic.com
Fried light- and dark-meat chicken is seasoned with crawfish boil spices and served on a toasted sesame bun with lemon-white miso mayonnaise. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$
Pizza Domenica
4933 Magazine St., (504) 301-4978; www.pizzadomenica.com
Smoked brisket pizza includes pickled peppers, red onion and salsa verde. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Port Orleans Brewing Co.
4124 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 266-2332; www.portorleansbrewingco.com
Pork belly and watermelon are served with iceberg lettuce, mirliton slaw, peanuts and chili-oregano vinaigrette. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Wed.-Mon. $$
Poseidon
2100 St. Charles Ave., (504) 509-6675; www.poseidonnola.com
A poke bowl features tuna, salmon, eel, avocado, asparagus, tamago, poke sauce, eel sauce, seaweed salad and rice. Reservations accepted. Lunch Sun.-Fri., dinner and late-night daily. $$
Que Rico! Cuban Cafe
4200 Magazine St., (504) 827-1398; www.facebook.com/quericocubancafe
A picadillo sandwich features ground beef cooked with garlic, olives and potatoes topped with jalapenos and sweet plantains and stew sauce. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat. $$
Red Dog Diner
3122 Magazine St., (504) 934-3333; www.reddogdiner.com
Blackened catfish is topped with Creole butter sauce and served with mirliton and green tomato chow chow, balsamic-glazed green beans and Low Country grits. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $$
The Rum House
3128 Magazine St., (504) 941-7560; www.therumhouse.com
A Mr. Biggs plate includes four tacos, one Caribbean-inspired side and a Jamaican beef patty. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Saba
5757 Magazine St., (504) 324-7770; www.eatwithsaba.com
Hummus is topped with Brussels sprouts, spicy chilies, caramelized onions and black garlic. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner Wed.-Sun., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$
Saffron
4128 Magazine St., (504) 323-2626; www.saffronnola.com
Gulf oysters are roasted with garlic, curry leaf, caramelized onions and breadcrumbs and served with naan. Reservations recommended. Dinner Tue.-Sat. $$$
St. James Cheese Company
5004 Prytania St., (504) 899-4737; www.stjamescheese.com
A Smokey Blue sandwich includes roast beef, house smoked blue Mycella cheese, lettuce, tomato and Worcestershire mayonnaise on toasted WildFlour multigrain bread. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch daily, dinner Thu.-Sat. $$
Sake Cafe Uptown
2830 Magazine St., (504) 894-0033; www.sakecafeonmagazine.com
A New Orleans roll includes crawfish, spicy tuna, avocado, snow crab, tempura flakes, tobiko and eel sauce. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Sarita’s Grill
4520 Freret St., (504) 324-3562; www.facebook.com/saritasgrilllatinfusion
A Havana plate includes roasted pork, black beans, yellow rice and yuca fries. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Satsuma
1320 Magazine St., (504) 354-9869; www.satsumacafe.com
See Bywater section for restaurant description.
Shahrazad Cafe
4739 Magazine St., (504) 571-5003
A grilled shrimp plate includes three skewers of marinated shrimp served with bell pepper, mushrooms, onion, squash, Brussels sprouts, salad, hummus and bread. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Shawarma on the Go
Jetgo Gas Station, 3720 Magazine St., (504) 269-6427; www.shawarmaonthego.com
A fried eggplant sandwich includes feta and mozzarella cheeses, tomatoes, lettuce, pickles, onion and garlic mayonnaise on a roll. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $
Shaya
4213 Magazine St., (504) 891-4213; www.shayarestaurant.com
Rib-eye steak is served with Brussels sprouts and charred green onion chimichurri. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$$
Silver Whistle Cafe
Pontchartrain Hotel, 2031 St. Charles Ave., (504) 323-1455; www.silverwhistlecafe.com
A pimiento cheese omelet is served with hash browns and hollandaise. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $$
Slice Pizzeria
1513 St. Charles Ave., (504) 525-7437; www.slicepizzeria.com
A Trucker calzone is filled with pepperoni, ham, bacon and sausage. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $
Slim Goodies Diner
3322 Magazine St., (504) 891-3447; www.slimgoodiesdiner.com
An Orleans slammer features two eggs, hash browns, chili, bacon, cheddar cheese and toast or a biscuit. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Breakfast and lunch daily. $$
The Standard
4206 Magazine St., (504) 509-7306; www.facebook.com/thestandardeatinghouse
Buttermilk fried chicken is served with smashed potatoes and black pepper gravy. Reservations accepted. Lunch Sat.-Sun., dinner Tue.-Sat. $$
Stein’s Market and Deli
2207 Magazine St., (504) 527-0771; www.steinsdeli.com
A Rachel sandwich features hot pastrami, Swiss cheese and sauerkraut on rye bread with Russian dressing. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Tue.-Sun., early dinner Tue.-Fri. Checks accepted. $$
SukhoThai
4519 Magazine St., (504) 373-6471; www.sukhothai-nola.com
See Faubourg Marigny section for restaurant description.
Superior Grill
3636 St. Charles Ave., (504) 899-4200; www.neworleans.superiorgrill.com
Ahi tuna tacos feature tuna tossed in sesame oil with avocado, mango and spicy aioli on a crisp wonton shell. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$
Superior Seafood & Oyster Bar
4338 St. Charles Ave., (504) 293-3474; www.superiorseafoodnola.com
Red Fish St. Roch is grilled redfish served with sweet potato mash, Brussels sprouts and almond brown butter. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$
Surrey’s Cafe & Juice Bar
1418 Magazine St., (504) 524-3828; 4807 Magazine St., (504) 895-5757; www.surreysnola.com
Sauteed Louisiana shrimp in New Orleans-style barbecue sauce are served with bacon and green onions over grits with French bread croutons. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $$
Tal’s Hummus
4800 Magazine St., (504) 267-7357; www.ordertalsonline.com
The Jerusalem mixed grill includes a kebab, chicken, chicken livers, grilled onions, salad and tahini. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Taqueria Corona
5932 Magazine St., (504) 897-3974; www.taqueriacorona.com
See Harahan section for restaurant description.
Thai Mint
1438 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 862-9001; www.thaimintrestaurant.com
Shrimp pad thai features rice noodles, egg, sprouts, crushed peanuts, green onions and sweet-and-sour tamarind sauce. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Thalia
1245 Constance St., (504) 655-1338; www.thalianola.com
Bolognese sauce with smoked beef, pork, chicken and ricotta is served over gemelli pasta. No reservations. Dinner Tue.-Sat. $$
That’s Amore Pizzeria
1205 St. Charles Ave., (504) 324-7674; www.thatsamorepizzaonline.com
See Metairie section for restaurant description.
Tito’s Ceviche and Pisco
5015 Magazine St., (504) 267-7612; www.titoscevichepisco.com
Ceviche nikkei combines yellowfin tuna, aji limo, avocado, nori and sesame seeds. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$
Toast
5433 Laurel St., (504) 267-3260; www.toastneworleans.com
See French Quarter section for restaurant description.
Tracey’s
2604 Magazine St., (504) 897-5413; www.traceysnola.com
A roast beef po-boy has thinly sliced roast beef soaked in garlic brown gravy topped with Swiss cheese. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $
The Trolley Stop Cafe
1923 St. Charles Ave., (504) 523-0090; www.thetrolleystopcafe.com
Marinated fried chicken is served over a waffle with chicory-infused maple syrup. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily, dinner Thu.-Sat., late-night Fri.-Sat. $
Turkey and the Wolf
739 Jackson Ave., (504) 218-7428; www.turkeyandthewolf.com
A smoked ham sandwich includes cheddar cheese, arugula, cranberries and herb mayonnaise on a French roll. No reservations. Lunch Wed.-Mon. $$
Twisted Waffles
1420 Annunciation St., Suite 2117, (504) 586-0573; www.twistedwaffles.com
A Burst of Berries is a Belgian waffle topped with strawberries, blueberries, cream cheese, whipped cream and a strawberry drizzle. Breakfast and lunch daily. $
Upperline Restaurant
1413 Upperline St., (504) 891-9822; www.upperline.com
Duckling is roasted for 12 hours and served with garlic-port or ginger-peach sauce. Reservations recommended. Dinner Wed.-Sun. $$$
The Vintage
3121 Magazine St., (504) 324-7144; www.thevintagenola.com
A Zoodle bowl includes zucchini "noodles," asparagus, tomatoes and Paleo pesto. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat. $
Wakin' Bakin'
3625 Prytania St., (504) 534-5698; www.wakinbakin.com
See Mid-City section for restaurant description.
Wayfare
4510 Freret St., (504) 309-0069; www.wayfarenola.com
A Knuckle sandwich features roast beef, pickled red onion, fried potatoes and horseradish aioli on a pretzel bun. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Whole Foods Market
5600 Magazine St., (504) 899-9119; www.wholefoodsmarket.com
A grilled portobello and goat cheese panino includes roasted tomato and pesto on rustic Italian bread. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $
Zara’s Lil' Giant Supermarket & Po-boys
4838 Prytania St., (504) 895-0581; www.zarasmarket.com
House-made chicken salad is dressed with lettuce, tomato and pickles and served on po-boy, white or wheat bread. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $