Former New Orleans Mayor Marc Morial re-released Tuesday a 2017 mini-documentary about his career to commemorate the 25th anniversary of his mayoral inauguration.

Before becoming mayor at age 36, Morial briefly served in the Louisiana Senate from 1992 to 1994. He originally released the 12-minute documentary “A Legacy of Change” for the 25th anniversary of him becoming an elected official.

Morial is the son of Ernest “Dutch” Morial, the city’s first black mayor, and author and civil rights speaker Sybil Haydel Morial.

The documentary includes interviews with Morial’s mother who recounts trying to apply to Loyola University after the historic Supreme Court ruling that racial segregation in public schools was unconstitutional, only to be told the state law still allowed segregation.

The documentary also discusses Morial’s work in reshaping the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) upon becoming mayor.

“It was one of the greatest privileges of my life to serve as mayor of my beloved hometown,” Morial said in a statement.

Morial, who is now president of the National Urban League, has continued his civil rights work since leaving office.