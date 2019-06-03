Services for the late Leah Chase, who died June 1, have been set.

According to a press release from the Chase family, there will be a public viewing from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, June 8 at Xavier University's Convocation Center (7910 Stroelitz St.). A celebratory program will be held at 6 p.m. The public is invited to attend.

A Mass of Christian burial will be spoken at noon on Monday, June 10 at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church (1923 St. Philip St.), Visitation will be held from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., with the rosary beginning immediately after the visitation. Seating at St. Peter Claver will be limited.

Tonight, a neighborhood second line was held outside Dooky Chase restaurant, organized by the Big 6 Brass Band.