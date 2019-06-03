NO.chasesecondline.060419.0007.JPG
The Big 6 Brass Band leads a second line past Dooky Chase restaurant to celebrate the life and legacy of the legendary New Orleans chef Leah Chase in New Orleans, La. Monday, June 3, 2019.

 Advocate staff photo by MAX BECHERER

Services for the late Leah Chase, who died June 1, have been set.

According to a press release from the Chase family, there will be a public viewing from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, June 8 at Xavier University's Convocation Center (7910 Stroelitz St.). A celebratory program will be held at 6 p.m. The public is invited to attend.

A Mass of Christian burial will be spoken at noon on Monday, June 10 at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church (1923 St. Philip St.), Visitation will be held from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., with the rosary beginning immediately after the visitation. Seating at St. Peter Claver will be limited. 

Tonight, a neighborhood second line was held outside Dooky Chase restaurant, organized by the Big 6 Brass Band. 

