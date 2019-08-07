A backyard barbecue and slip-and-slide event at New Orleans City Park Sunday, Aug. 25 will raise money for an organization that provides free legal representation for undocumented immigrants and asylum seekers being detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in Louisiana.

A $35 ticket includes unfettered access to food and drinks from more than 25 New Orleans chefs and restaurants, from Marjie’s Grill to The Company Burger.

+13 Protesters march in New Orleans to demand change in President Trump's immigration policies Keith Hurtt wore a shoulder sash across his shirt on Saturday as a show of pride about his own immigrant past.

Proceeds will benefit Immigration Services and Legal Advocacy, an organization that sends attorneys to visit those detained in Pine Prairie ICE Processing Center in Louisiana and represent them in the state’s Oakdale Immigration Court. The organization also advocates for immigration reforms.

According to the American Immigration Council, those in immigration court don’t have a legal right to government-appointed counsel, meaning they have to represent themselves against a government attorney in front of an immigration judge if they can’t afford a lawyer.

The event follows a report from Mother Jones that guards pepper sprayed more than 30 individuals detained in Bossier Sheriff Medium Security Facility who were protesting “long detention times.” The report made national headlines.

Louisiana lawmakers lead Republican effort to praise ICE, taking political aim at Democrats WASHINGTON — Louisiana's GOP lawmakers led the charge on Capitol Hill to express support for Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents and sc…

The benefit will take place at Grow Dat Youth Farm, a seven-acre site in City Park that contains a sustainable farm aimed at increasing access to fresh produce for New Orleans families. Produce from the farm is sold at a farm stand and farmers markets run by youth employees and nearly one-third of the produce is distributed to low-income residents.

Other restaurants providing food and beverages include Bacchanal, Blue Oak BBQ, Casa Borrega, Coquette, Coutelier, Turkey and the Wolf, Tava Indian Street Food and Zasu.

Tickets are $35 and can be purchased online. The event will take place between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. Raffle tickets will be available for purchase.