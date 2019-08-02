New Orleans and Baltimore have a lot in common. Both are port cities. Both are seafood capitols.
Both have black mayors and a large African-American population. Both have high crime rates, infrastructure problems, ludicrous political scandals and problems with dumping and sanitation.
Both have distinctive accents (Bahlmorese and Yat). Both have delicious potato chips (Utz and Zapp's). Both were known for famous writers named Anne (Tyler and Rice). Both have David Simon living in them.
So why is President Donald Trump all up in Baltimore's grill, but not New Orleans'?
Trump has been on a tear attacking Baltimore and one of its U.S. representatives, Elijah Cummings, tweeting that Charm City, U.S.A. is "a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess" and a "very dangerous & filthy place."
I will always defend New Orleans, so I must say: We're as dangerous and filthy as any other American city. Where are our hate-tweets?
Last night, at a rally in Cincinnati, Trump expanded his attacks to include San Francisco, Los Angeles and Chicago. “For decades, these communities have been run exclusively by Democrat politicians, and it’s been total one-party control of the inner cities,” he said, to exultant cheers from rally attendees.
The last non-Democratic mayor of New Orleans was Benjamin Flanders — in 1872. Our City Council is 100% Democrat.
So why leave us out?
In a much-read editorial titled "Better to have a few rats than to be one," The Baltimore Sun reacted to Trump's attacks with high dudgeon, concluding, "We would tell the most dishonest man to ever occupy the Oval Office, the mocker of war heroes, the gleeful grabber of women’s private parts, the serial bankrupter of businesses, the useful idiot of Vladimir Putin and the guy who insisted there are 'good people' among murderous neo-Nazis that he’s still not fooling most Americans into believing he’s even slightly competent in his current post. Or that he possesses a scintilla of integrity. Better to have some vermin living in your neighborhood than to be one."
Well, at least you got noticed, Baltimore. You too, San Francisco, Los Angeles and Chicago.
What's an American city gotta do these days to get kicked by the president who represents it?