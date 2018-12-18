Actor/director Penny Marshall, who died Dec. 17 at the age of 75 due to complications from diabetes, had a unique connection to New Orleans and Mardi Gras: Marshall and "Laverne and Shirley" costar Cindy Williams served as grand marshals of the 1977 Krewe of Endymion parade and were set to host an on-location version of "Saturday Night Live" during the second week of Mardi Gras.
"Shooting it live during Mardi Gras, it was amazing," Marshall told Gambit's David Lee Simmons for a 2003 cover story about the experience. "It was insanity. It was a lot of fun."
The episode — which was a shambolic disaster — also featured Marshall attempting to narrate the Krewe of Apollo gay Mardi Gras ball, a Killer Bees skit in front of Cafe Du Monde and her first experience with getting a "Wet Willie."
For all the details (including a major diss of both native New Orleanian cast member Garrett Morris and musical guests the Meters), read the original story here.
