In this Sept. 9, 1979 file photo, Penny Marshal, left,l and Cindy Williams from the comedy series "Laverne & Shirley" appear at the Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. The comedy duo were grand marshals of the Krewe of Endymion in 1977, an experience chronicled that year with a disastrous "Saturday Night Live" episode set in New Orleans during Mardi Gras. Marshall died of complications from diabetes on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at her Hollywood Hills home. She was 75. (AP Photo/George Brich, FIle)

Actor/director Penny Marshall, who died Dec. 17 at the age of 75 due to complications from diabetes, had a unique connection to New Orleans and Mardi Gras: Marshall and "Laverne and Shirley" costar Cindy Williams served as grand marshals of the 1977 Krewe of Endymion parade and were set to host an on-location version of "Saturday Night Live" during the second week of Mardi Gras.

"Shooting it live during Mardi Gras, it was amazing," Marshall told Gambit's David Lee Simmons for a 2003 cover story about the experience. "It was insanity. It was a lot of fun."

The episode — which was a shambolic disaster — also featured Marshall attempting to narrate the Krewe of Apollo gay Mardi Gras ball, a Killer Bees skit in front of Cafe Du Monde and her first experience with getting a "Wet Willie."

For all the details (including a major diss of both native New Orleanian cast member Garrett Morris and musical guests the Meters), read the original story here.

