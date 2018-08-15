It seems strange that a traveling "Oddities and Curiosities Expo" hasn't made it to the metro New Orleans area yet. We're a natural fit.

That omission will be fixed Saturday (Aug. 17), when the Oddities and Curiosities Expo arrives at the Alario Center in Westwego, giving locals a daylong browse of "taxidermy, wet specimens, bones, jewelry made from animal bones/insects, creepy/unusual original artwork, vintage curiosities, odd antiques and all around strange and bizarre items," according to organizers Michelle and Tony Cozzaglio.

More than 130 vendors — some local, some out-of-towners — will be there Saturday.

"We started [the expo] in early 2017," Michelle Cozzaglio told Gambit. "We're in eight cities this year. We're expanding quickly."

So what's the most odd, most curious thing they've seen at an expo?

"At one of our events in Columbus, Ohio, a guy had a two-headed calf, and I think it had eight legs," Cozzaglio said. "It was a taxidermy item."

The Cozzaglios guarantee all items at their expo are "ethically sourced" — a particularly sensitive topic in New Orleans, where some treat the city's above-ground cemeteries as souvenir shops, collecting bones and other items as blithely as they would seashells. A 2015 case of a self-described witch collecting items in cemeteries became known as "Boneghazi," drawing press attention from The Washington Post and Buzzfeed, and the attention of the Louisiana Attorney General's office.

"I do screen every vendor," Cozzaglio said, adding she has turned down vendors in the past. "I have a great concern that all of this is ethically sourced."

Besides vendors, there also will be music, glass eating, knife throwing and other sideshow-ish acts. According to the event's Facebook page, "Live Human Suspension will be happening all day too! We'll have performances at 12 p.m., 2 p.m., and 4 p.m."

Admission is $10. Tickets are available online or at the door.