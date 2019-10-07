mamomma.jpg (copy)

Chicken wings and a buttered waffle is a popular order at Ma Momma's House of Cornbread, Chicken & Waffles.

Ba Mien Restaurant

13235 Chef Menteur Highway, Suite C, (504) 255-0500; www.bamien.com

Spicy bun bo Hue soup features lemon grass beef broth, vermicelli, beef and fried tofu. Reservations accepted for large parties. Breakfast, lunch and early dinner Tue.-Sun. $

Dong Phuong Bakery & Restaurant

14207 Chef Menteur Highway, (504) 254-1568; www.dpbakeshop.com

A Vietnamese sausage banh mi includes pickled carrots, jalapenos, cilantro and mayonnaise. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Wed.-Mon. $

Ma Momma’s House of Cornbread, Chicken & Waffles

5741 Crowder Blvd., Suite A3, (504) 244-0021; www.mamommashouse.com

A Belgian waffle is served with fried chicken wings and syrup. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Thu.-Mon. $

Walker’s Southern Style BBQ

10828 Hayne Blvd., (504) 241-8227; www.cochondelaitpoboys.com

A smoked Buffalo chicken sandwich is topped with coleslaw and mayonnaise and served on a bun. No reservations. Lunch Wed.-Sat. $$



